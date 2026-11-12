AI In IT Operations Global Market Report 2026 Capitalize On 22.3% CAGR With Microsoft, Cisco, IBM, And Servicenow

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with pay-as-you-go cloud infrastructure, AI monitoring, predictive maintenance, automated incident response and intelligent resource optimization

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Information Technology (IT) Operations Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global artificial intelligence (AI) in information technology (IT) operations market is experiencing exponential growth as organizations adopt intelligent automation to improve infrastructure performance, accelerate incident resolution, and strengthen operational resilience. The market is projected to increase from $13.56 billion in 2025 to $16.65 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7%.

Historic market growth has been supported by the increasing adoption of AI-driven IT monitoring solutions, rising demand for automated incident identification, and the growing complexity of enterprise IT infrastructure. Expanding volumes of operational data and the need to resolve system issues rapidly have also encouraged businesses to implement artificial intelligence for IT operations, commonly known as AIOps.

The AI in IT operations market is forecast to reach $37.27 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 22.3%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by demand for autonomous IT operations, predictive system performance management, AI-powered root cause identification, intelligent resource optimization, and automated remediation. Key AIOps market trends include predictive incident management, automated root cause analysis, intelligent capacity optimization, AI-enabled IT service management, and autonomous remediation capabilities.

Cloud computing adoption is a major factor supporting AIOps market growth. Organizations are increasingly moving workloads and applications to cloud environments to reduce infrastructure costs, improve scalability, and increase resource efficiency. These environments generate large volumes of operational data and require advanced monitoring capabilities across applications, networks, databases, and infrastructure.

Cloud platforms support AI-powered IT operations by providing scalable computing resources and access to intelligent analytics, automation, and decision-making capabilities. According to Eurostat, the share of European Union enterprises using paid cloud computing services increased by 7.42 percentage points in 2025 compared with 2023. Continued cloud migration is expected to increase demand for AIOps platforms that can monitor distributed environments, identify performance anomalies, automate workflows, and improve service availability.

Cybersecurity automation is also becoming an important area of innovation within the AI in IT operations market. Vendors are developing AI agent-based security operations platforms designed to improve incident detection, evidence correlation, threat investigation, response efficiency, and operational resilience.

In July 2026, Ireland-based cybersecurity company Smarttech247 launched an agentic security operations center capability within its VisionX platform for Microsoft security environments. The offering combines AI agents with human analysts to support threat detection, investigation, timeline creation, hypothesis testing, evidence correlation, and remediation. It also provides real-time incident visibility, automated containment through pre-approved response actions, and detailed audit trails.

The Smarttech247 solution integrates signals from Microsoft Sentinel, Defender for Endpoint, and cloud, identity, and email security environments. It is intended to help organizations in regulated industries, including financial services, healthcare, aviation, manufacturing, and retail, improve cyber resilience and accelerate security operations.

Strategic acquisitions are further shaping the competitive landscape. In May 2024, BMC Software Inc. acquired Netreo Incorporated for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition added Netreo's IT observability, application performance management, network monitoring, and infrastructure management capabilities to the BMC Helix platform. The transaction is expected to help customers achieve broader full-stack visibility, increase automation, improve IT operations, and strengthen AIOps capabilities.

North America was the leading region in the artificial intelligence in IT operations market in 2025. Asia-Pacific is expected to record rapid growth during the forecast period as cloud adoption, digital transformation, and enterprise automation continue to accelerate. The regions covered by the market include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:



1) By Component: Platform; Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based; On-Premises

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Sized Enterprises; Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Real Time Analytics; Application Performance Monitoring; Infrastructure Management; Network And Security Management; Root Cause Analysis; Other Applications

5) By Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance; Information Technology And Telecommunications; Healthcare And Life Sciences; Retail And E Commerce; Manufacturing; Government And Public Sector; Energy And Utilities; Media And Entertainment; Transportation And Logistics; Other Industry Verticals

Subsegments:



1) By Platform: Artificial Intelligence Monitoring Platforms; Artificial Intelligence Analytics Platforms; Artificial Intelligence Automation Platforms; Artificial Intelligence Incident Management Platforms; Artificial Intelligence Performance Management Platforms

2) By Services: Consulting Services; Implementation Services; Integration Services; Managed Services; Support And Maintenance Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc

Broadcom Inc

International Business Machines Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

ServiceNow Inc

Dell Technologies Inc

HCL Technologies Limited

Open Text Corporation

Atlassian Corporation

SolarWinds Corporation

Dynatrace Inc

Datadog Inc

Elastic N V

PagerDuty Inc

Grafana Labs Inc

ScienceLogic Inc

LogicMonitor Inc

BigPanda Inc

Zabbix LLC Coroot Inc

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