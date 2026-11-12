Virtuix Signs LOI To Acquire Defense Contractor STS International, Reporting $40 Million In Unaudited Cash-Basis Revenue Through October 2026
|Date:
|Monday, November 16, 2026
|Time:
|8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time)
|Dial-in:
|1-877-425-9470
|International Dial-in:
|1-201-389-0878
|Conference Code:
|13763588
|Webcast:
A telephone replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and will run through November 30, 2026, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 13763588. The replay can also be viewed through the webcast link above, and the presentation utilized during the call will be available on the Company's investor relations website here.
About Virtuix
Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX) is a developer of AI-driven, full-body immersive simulation systems and the creator of the“Omni” omni-directional treadmill. Virtuix's technology lets users physically move through virtual and AI-generated environments. The Company's products are deployed across consumer entertainment, defense training and simulation, robotics, healthcare, research, and enterprise applications involving organizations including Meta, NASA, Tesla, KBR, and Sirica Therapeutics. The Company's growing federal and defense footprint includes programs, deployments, and research initiatives involving the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and Air Force.
Virtuix continues to expand the Omni brand from immersive entertainment into a broader, full-body simulation technology platform serving multiple commercial and government markets. For more information, visit virtuix.com or the Company's new Investor Relations website at invest.virtuix.com.
About STS International
STS International is a U.S. Veteran Owned business with over twenty-five years of experience providing integrated, secure solutions and services to the federal government in the areas of engineering, enterprise asset and logistics management, training and simulation, and professional support services. STS International has focused its efforts in the domains of C5ISR, force protection systems, cyber mission assurance, artificial intelligence and machine learning, robotics and unmanned systems, and medical training and simulation. Its purpose is to achieve mission-success for clients in Defense, Homeland, and National Security through its ability to swiftly meet clients' needs while sustaining an organization with global operations and a mature infrastructure to support enterprise, end-to-end solutions. STS International was recognized by the Washington Business Journal as a Contractor to Watch and by Inc. 5000 as one of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies.
For more information, visit .
No Offer or Solicitation
This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any securities to be issued in the proposed transaction would be offered in reliance on an exemption from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and have not been and will not be registered thereunder.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as“may,”“will,”“intend,”“believe,”“expect,”“should,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate,”“could,”“would,”“potential,”“goal,”“target,”“vision,”“envision,”“objective” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the proposed acquisition of STS International, including its terms, structure, consideration (including any earnout payments and additional shares issuable) and expected timing, and the parties' ability to complete due diligence, the STS International financial statement audit and definitive agreements; the expected benefits of the proposed acquisition, including its potential to accelerate the Company's pathway to profitability and the Company's pursuit of larger government opportunities and adoption of its training and simulation technologies; the planned launch, leadership, scale and growth of Virtuix Defense; the expected employment or consulting arrangement of David Morgan and his appointment to the Company's Board of Directors; the expected availability to the Company, following closing, of STS International's contract vehicles, facility clearance, cybersecurity certifications and past performance credentials; potential impacts on future revenues or shareholder value; the Company's sales and expansion plans and plans to pursue strategic acquisitions; and the Company's position in the defense training market. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to: the risk that the parties do not enter into definitive agreements or that the proposed acquisition is not completed on the anticipated terms or timeline, or at all, including as a result of the non-binding nature of the LOI, the outcome of due diligence or the failure to satisfy closing conditions; the risk that the terms of the proposed acquisition, including the purchase price, change as a result of due diligence or negotiations; the outcome of STS International's financial statement audit, which may differ materially from the unaudited, cash-basis financial information presented herein; the Company's ability to obtain financing for the cash consideration on acceptable terms or at all; dilution to existing stockholders from shares issued as consideration, as earnout payments or otherwise; the effect of the announcement or pendency of the proposed acquisition on the Company's stock price and on the business relationships of the Company and STS International; the failure to obtain required government or third-party consents, including any novation of, or loss of eligibility for, STS International's contracts, contract vehicles, facility clearance or certifications as a result of the change in ownership; STS International's dependence on a limited number of contracts and contract vehicles, including the C5ISR Gateway to Sustainment contract vehicle; the Company's ability to successfully integrate STS International or any other acquired business and to retain key personnel; the Company's ability to generate demand for its products from government customers; the Company's ability to identify, negotiate, and complete acquisitions on favorable terms or at all; the Company's ability to successfully integrate any acquired business; risks related to government contracting, including contract cancellations, modifications, recompetes, protests, funding changes, budget constraints and government shutdowns; the uncertainties related to market conditions; and other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at . Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, except as required by law.
Information in this press release regarding STS International, including its historical financial information, has been provided by STS International, is unaudited and presented on a cash basis rather than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, and has not been independently verified by the Company or reviewed by the Company's independent registered public accounting firm. EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. STS International's audited financial statements may differ materially from the information presented herein.
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Company Contact
Lauren Premo
Virtuix Inc.
...
Investor Relations Contact
Chris Tyson
MZ Group
Direct: 949-491-8235
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