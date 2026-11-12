Global Pick Module Safety Netting Market Report 2026: Size, Share And 2030 Forecast Secure The $1.8 Billion Automation Upside With Vestil, Wildeck, Wirecrafters And Incord

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Pick Module Safety Netting Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pick module safety netting market is experiencing strong growth as warehouse operators prioritize workplace safety, inventory protection and regulatory compliance. The market is projected to increase from $1.29 billion in 2025 to $1.37 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This expansion reflects the continued development of distribution centers, greater awareness of workplace injury risks, rising e-commerce logistics activity and increased adoption of rack safety systems.

Looking ahead, the pick module safety netting market is forecast to reach $1.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9%. Key market growth drivers include the integration of safety solutions with smart warehouse systems, demand for high-strength synthetic netting, implementation of automated monitoring technologies and wider use of modular protection systems. Industrial automation is also creating new requirements for safety infrastructure capable of supporting high-volume storage, picking and fulfillment environments.

Major pick module safety netting market trends include impact-resistant materials, modular configurations, customized pick module protection and automated safety monitoring. Warehouse operators are increasingly seeking durable, lightweight systems that can withstand demanding operating conditions while maintaining accessibility and workflow efficiency. These requirements are encouraging manufacturers to develop flexible netting and containment solutions for elevated picking areas, pallet racks and conveyor systems.

Rapid e-commerce growth is a significant factor supporting market expansion. Rising internet penetration and widespread smartphone use have increased online order volumes, prompting retailers and logistics providers to construct, expand and modernize fulfillment centers. These facilities frequently use multi-level pick modules to maximize available space and accelerate order processing. As warehouse density and picking activity increase, safety netting becomes essential for preventing products from falling from elevated levels, protecting employees and reducing inventory damage.

In February 2024, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that U.S. e-commerce sales reached an estimated $1.11 trillion in 2023, an increase of 7.6% from 2022. Continued growth in online retail is expected to drive investment in large-scale distribution infrastructure and increase demand for pick module safety netting across fulfillment, logistics and retail warehouse operations.

Product innovation is strengthening the outlook for the pick module safety netting market. Manufacturers are focusing on high-strength, lightweight synthetic fiber mesh systems that offer durability, flexibility and reliable load-bearing performance. In March 2024, InCord Custom Safety Netting Solutions introduced Sliding Rack Guard at MODEX 2024. The front-of-rack containment net was engineered for pick modules and combines durable synthetic mesh protection with sliding access for picking operations. Solutions of this type can improve safety and usability while supporting long-term performance in industrial environments.

The growing adoption of warehouse automation is also increasing demand for effective pick module protection. Robotics, automated storage systems and software-enabled picking technologies help businesses accelerate fulfillment, reduce errors and optimize inventory handling. However, high-throughput automated facilities still require safeguards against falling objects and other hazards associated with elevated storage. Pick module safety netting supports secure operations by separating workers from potential hazards without disrupting productivity.

According to the International Federation of Robotics' World Robotics report published in September 2023, factories worldwide recorded 553,052 industrial robot installations in 2022, representing a 5% year-over-year increase. Continued investment in automation is expected to reinforce demand for adaptable safety netting systems across warehouses, manufacturing facilities and distribution centers.

North America was the largest region in the pick module safety netting market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Rack Safety Netting; Conveyor Safety Netting; Pallet Rack Safety Netting; Other Product Types

2) By Material: Polypropylene; Nylon; Polyester; Other Materials

3) By Application: Warehousing; Distribution Centers; Manufacturing Facilities; Retail; Other Applications

4) By End-User: Logistics; Food and Beverage; Automotive; Pharmaceuticals; Electronic Commerce; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Rack Safety Netting: Wire Mesh Rack Safety Netting; Polypropylene Rack Safety Netting; Polyester Rack Safety Netting; Nylon Rack Safety Netting; Custom Size Rack Safety Netting

2) By Conveyor Safety Netting: Overhead Conveyor Safety Netting; Sidewall Conveyor Safety Netting; Protective Conveyor Safety Netting; Modular Conveyor Safety Netting; High Strength Conveyor Safety Netting

3) By Pallet Rack Safety Netting: Industrial Pallet Rack Safety Netting; Heavy Duty Pallet Rack Safety Netting; Fire Retardant Pallet Rack Safety Netting; Expandable Pallet Rack Safety Netting; Protective Mesh Pallet Rack Safety Netting

4) By Other Product Types: Protective Barrier Netting; Storage Safety Netting; Modular Safety Netting Systems; Custom Application Safety Netting

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

