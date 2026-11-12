Global Recombinant Protein-Based Biomaterials For Medical Devices Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2035 Capitalize On Hydrogels With HTL Biotechnology, Jellagen, 3D Biofibr

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Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Recombinant Protein-Based Biomaterials Market for Medical Devices Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global recombinant protein-based biomaterials for medical devices market reached approximately $420.5 million in 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2% from 2020. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2025 to 2030, reaching $814.2 million. Continued expansion at a CAGR of 13.3% is expected to lift the market to $1.51 billion by 2035. The market analysis covers the historic period from 2020 to 2025 and provides forecasts through 2030 and 2035 across major regions and economies.

Historic growth was supported by the increasing incidence of complex and non-healing wounds, wider use of minimally invasive and advanced surgical techniques, rising numbers of orthopedic and musculoskeletal conditions, and stronger government support for biomaterial-based medical devices. However, high manufacturing costs and limited familiarity with recombinant protein-based materials among medical device manufacturers constrained adoption during the period.

Future market growth is expected to be driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases that impair tissue healing, increasing adoption of biodegradable and bioresorbable medical devices, higher research and development investment in biomaterials-enabled products, and growth in surgical procedure volumes. Key challenges include dependence on specialized manufacturing capabilities, lengthy and complex regulatory approval processes, and potential disruption from tariffs and international trade tensions.

Prominent recombinant protein-based biomaterials market trends include the introduction of recombinant collagen platforms for clinical-grade applications, the expansion of collagen-derived extracellular matrix platforms, and strategic collaborations focused on engineering enhanced structural proteins. These developments are supporting innovation in wound care, implantable devices, tissue scaffolds, and drug-device combination products.

By recombinant protein material type, the market is segmented into recombinant collagen, recombinant silk proteins, recombinant elastin and elastin-like polypeptides, recombinant gelatin, recombinant keratin, and other protein materials. Recombinant collagen was the largest segment in 2025, representing 35.1% of the market, or $147.5 million. Recombinant elastin and elastin-like polypeptides are forecast to be the fastest-growing segment from 2025 to 2030, with a CAGR of 19.9%.

By material form, the market includes films and membranes, fibers and nonwovens, foams and sponges, hydrogels, solid molded parts, coatings, and other formats. Hydrogels led the market in 2025, accounting for 29.1%, or $122.5 million. The segment is also expected to record the fastest growth through 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 19% as demand increases across wound care, tissue engineering, and combination-device applications.

Processing and manufacturing technologies covered by the market include injection molding, compression molding, extrusion, solvent casting, electrospinning, freeze drying, 3D printing and biofabrication, crosslinking and curing, and other technologies. Crosslinking and curing held the largest share in 2025 at 21.2%, equivalent to $89.3 million. Meanwhile, 3D printing and biofabrication are projected to be the fastest-growing technology segment, achieving a CAGR of 20.5% between 2025 and 2030.

Application segments include implantable medical devices, wound care materials, tissue scaffolds, drug-device combination materials, and other uses. Wound care materials represented the largest application in 2025, accounting for 29.2% of the total market, or $122.9 million. Drug-device combination materials are expected to expand most rapidly through 2030, registering a CAGR of 20.2%.

North America was the largest regional market for recombinant protein-based biomaterials for medical devices in 2025, accounting for 38.2% of global revenue, or $158.6 million. It was followed by Western Europe and Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region from 2025 to 2030, with a CAGR of 16.1%, followed by Western Europe at 14.6%. Eastern Europe and South America are projected to grow at CAGRs of 14.4% and 13.8%, respectively.

Markets Covered:

1) By Recombinant Protein Material Type: Recombinant Collagen; Recombinant Silk Proteins; Recombinant Elastin/Elastin-Like Polypeptides (ELPs); Recombinant Gelatin; Recombinant Keratin; Other Recombinant Protein Material Types

2) By Material Form: Films and Membranes; Fibers and Nonwovens; Foams and Sponges; Hydrogels; Solid Molded Parts; Coatings; Other Material Forms

3) By Processing and Manufacturing Technology: Injection Molding; Compression Molding; Extrusion; Solvent Casting; Electrospinning; Freeze Drying; 3D Printing/Biofabrication; Cross Linking and Curing Technologies; Other Processing & Manufacturing Technologies

4) By Application: Implantable Medical Devices; Wound Care Materials; Tissue Scaffolds; Drug-Device Combination Materials; Other Applications

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; recombinant protein-based biomaterials market for medical devices indicators comparison.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.

Companies Featured



HTL Biotechnology

Jellagen Ltd.

3D BioFibR Inc.

Creative Biomart Inc.

Collagen Solutions Plc.

Advanced BioMatrix Inc.

Zhuhai Gene-Biocon Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Encoll Corporation

Jland Biotech

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

GenScript Biotech (Nanjing)

Sino Biological

Takara Bio Inc.

FUJIFILM Wako

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bio-Techne

Abcam

CellFree Sciences Co.Ltd.

Ajinomoto Bio Pharma Services

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Bio-Techne

Zimmer Biomet

3D BioFibR Inc.

Advanced BioMatrix Inc.

Encoll Corporation

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Merck KGaA

Lonza Group

ExcellGene SA

A.M.S. Biotechnology (Europe) Ltd

GenScript Europe

Thermo Fisher Scientific Europe

Bio-Rad Laboratories Europe

Kaneka Eurogentec S.A.

3H Biomedical AB

Biotimize

Stamm

AMEGA Biotech

3M Co.

Artgen Biotech

Contipro

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd

Evolution MedTec

CollPlant Biotechnologies

CellSave

Integrated Gulf Biosystems (IGB)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Cape Bio Pharms

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