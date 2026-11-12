Morgan & Morgan Warns Of Preventable Missed Stroke Dangers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Firm's expanded medical malpractice group sees troubling pattern, and urges patients and families to know the signs

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morgan & Morgan, America's largest injury firm, is continuing to expand its national medical malpractice group while raising awareness of critical stroke indicators that can be misdiagnosed or caught too late by medical providers. While many strokes can be successfully treated when identified quickly, missed diagnoses remain a serious threat to patient outcomes across the country.

The firm's medical malpractice group has expanded with the addition of several attorneys across multiple jurisdictions following the arrival of Andrew Knopf, who joined the firm in 2025 to lead the department. As the team has grown, its capacity to review and evaluate more cases closely has revealed a pattern of hospitals and medical professionals missing strokes at a troubling rate.

“No one should walk into a hospital with a treatable condition and leave with a lifelong disability," said Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan.“That is why we are committed to building and investing in our national medical malpractice team. A stroke caught in time can be treated, but when hospital screening protocols aren't followed, it can ruin patients' lives. We are dedicated to holding negligent providers accountable for their failures and raising awareness, so more individuals and their families can be on the lookout for potential signs.”

Multiple published studies support what the firm is seeing. A study published in Neurology estimated that emergency providers miss approximately nine percent of strokes nationwide, roughly 100,000 cases annually, with misdiagnosis rates spiking between 24 and 60 percent when complaints are mild, temporary, or non-specific. The issue is often exacerbated by age bias and atypical symptoms as many associate strokes exclusively with older adults. Delayed diagnoses frequently impact younger demographics, with a recent study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showing that the prevalence of strokes has risen 14.6 percent among adults aged 18–44 years. Posterior strokes, which occur in the back of the brain and often present with non-standard symptoms, carry an especially high risk. Research published in the American Heart Association Journals shows posterior strokes are misdiagnosed 37 percent of the time, often leading to severe neurological damage or condition progression like locked-in syndrome.

It is important for patients and families to know the signs of a stroke and advocate for themselves or a loved one, especially when symptoms are sudden, mild, or don't fit the typical picture of a stroke. Health officials encourage everyone to learn the B.E. F.A.S.T. warning signs. If you think someone may be having a stroke, ask them to do the following:

B – Balance Loss: Ask if they feel off-balance or dizzy.

E – Eye (Vision) Changes: Ask if they have trouble seeing normally.

F – Face: Ask them to smile. Does one side of the face droop?

A – Arms: Ask them to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?

S – Speech: Ask them to repeat a simple phrase. Is their speech slurred or strange?

T – Time: If you see any of these signs, call 9-1-1 right away.



Early treatment makes such a difference, recognizing the signs of a stroke and acting immediately can be the difference between a full recovery and a lifelong disability or even death.

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

About Morgan & Morgan

As America's largest injury law firm, with lawyers licensed in all 50 states, Morgan & Morgan has recovered more than $35 billion for over 700,000 clients. Throughout the United States, our attorneys fulfill our“For The People” commitment in over 50 practice areas, including national mass torts and class actions, labor and employment, product liability and dangerous drugs, among many others. Hundreds of law firms throughout the U.S. refer thousands of cases through our Morgan Connection platform. Our firm has taken on some of the biggest corporations across the globe, including BP, Meta, Google, Monsanto, and Eli Lilly, and recovered billions in complex national litigation, including $1.8 billion in the Porter Ranch Gas Leak case in California. Learn more at .

Media Contact: Mercedes Cozzubbo (Morgan & Morgan) -... /(407) 244-3986