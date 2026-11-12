Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enabled Counter-Drone System Market Global Report 2026 Secure The $1.66B Market By 2030 With Lockheed Martin, Thales, Rheinmetall And Anduril

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enabled Counter-Drone System Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled counter-drone system market is experiencing rapid expansion as governments, defense organizations and critical infrastructure operators strengthen protection against unauthorized and hostile unmanned aerial vehicles. The market is projected to grow from $0.62 billion in 2025 to $0.75 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7%.

Historic market growth has been supported by an increase in unauthorized drone intrusions, rising military investment in perimeter security, early adoption of radar-based aerial surveillance, airport security modernization and wider use of electro-optical surveillance technologies. These developments have accelerated demand for intelligent systems capable of detecting, tracking, classifying and neutralizing aerial threats.

The AI-enabled counter-drone system market is forecast to reach $1.66 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 21.9%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by geopolitical tensions, defense modernization initiatives, automated border security requirements and increased investment in critical infrastructure protection. The integration of AI-driven command-and-control platforms and autonomous threat-neutralization capabilities will also support market expansion.

Key AI counter-drone technology trends include the deployment of multi-sensor fusion systems to improve detection accuracy and reduce false alerts. Real-time threat identification using AI analytics is becoming increasingly important, while radio-frequency signal intelligence is improving drone tracking and classification. Edge AI computing is also gaining traction because it enables low-latency analysis and faster responses in operational environments. Automated counter-drone response systems are expected to play a growing role in protecting airports, energy facilities, government sites, military installations and other high-value locations.

The rising frequency of hostile drone activity remains a major driver of market demand. The expanding use of drones across commercial delivery and logistics has increased the number of aircraft operating in shared airspace, creating additional security and monitoring requirements. At the same time, malicious drone use has intensified risks to people, property, defense operations and public safety. According to the New Voice of Ukraine, the number of drone attacks reached 26,327 in January 2025, compared with 15,955 in 2024. This represented an increase of approximately 65% and highlighted the urgent need for advanced counter-unmanned aerial systems.

Product innovation is centered on AI-based guidance, autonomous navigation and precision interception in GPS-denied or electronically contested environments. In March 2026, Rheinmetall unveiled the RV-005 anti-aircraft interceptor drone. The system incorporates AI-enabled target detection, trajectory prediction, autonomous flight correction and precision kinetic interception. It is designed to engage fast, maneuvering and low-altitude aerial threats while operating as part of coordinated, multilayer air-defense networks. Its short-range interception capabilities extend to approximately 15 kilometers, supporting rapid responses to emerging drone threats.

Strategic acquisitions are also reshaping the competitive environment. In October 2024, Axon Enterprise acquired Dedrone Holdings for an undisclosed amount. The transaction was intended to strengthen Axon's AI-enabled counter-drone and airspace security capabilities by integrating Dedrone's sensor fusion, machine learning and real-time drone detection technologies into Axon's public safety ecosystem. The acquisition also supports the development of drone-as-first-responder programs and broader technology-enabled public safety operations.

North America was the largest region in the AI-enabled counter-drone system market in 2025, supported by defense spending, security technology adoption and investment in critical infrastructure protection. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries assessed include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

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Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

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