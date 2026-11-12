Mountain America Credit Union And ISU Bengals Raise $13,000 To Provide New Coats And Shoes For Idaho Kids

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The credit union pledged $50 for every Bengals first down to support Operation Warm and Idaho children in need

POCATELLO, Idaho, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union recently donated $13,000 to Operation Warm through its partnership with Idaho State University (ISU) football, turning every Bengals first down this season into support for local children. Representatives from Mountain America presented the donation on the field during the November 7 game. The funds will provide new coats and shoes to children throughout Idaho.

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“Hundreds of Idaho kids will be able to enjoy new coats and shoes that fit thanks to every first down the ISU Bengals picked up this season,” said Rob Brough, chief marketing officer at Mountain America Credit Union.“Every time the team moves the chains, it means another child gets a little warmer. That's a scoreboard we love watching.”

How long has Mountain America been supporting Operation Warm?

Since 2019, Mountain America has helped Operation Warm outfit kids across the credit union's footprint. With this season's donation, the credit union's total contributions have reached nearly $190,000.

“A new coat or a pair of shoes tells a child that someone is looking out for them,” said Grace Sica, executive director of Operation Warm.“Thanks to Mountain America Credit Union and Idaho State University, the Bengals' success on the field is making a real difference for Idaho families. Go Bengals!”

Where can I learn more?

For more information about Operation Warm, visit operationwarm.org.

For more information about Mountain America's community involvement activities, visit macu.com/newsroom.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $22 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across multiple states, and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America-guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

Federally insured by NCUA. Mountain America Federal Credit Union does business as (dba) Mountain America Credit Union. Loans on approved credit.

CONTACT: Contact:..., macu.com/newsroom