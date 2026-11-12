Global Airport Information Technology (IT) Spending Market Report 2026 Capitalize On 9.3% CAGR Through 2030 As Siemens, Cisco, Thales And SITA Accelerate AI, Cloud And Biometrics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with AI tracking, self-service automation, cloud platforms and integrated cybersecurity to cut queues, improve efficiency and enhance passenger experience.

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Airport Information Technology (IT) Spending Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global airport information technology (IT) spending market is experiencing strong growth as airports modernize infrastructure, automate passenger services and strengthen digital security. The market is projected to increase from $5.59 billion in 2025 to $6.14 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.

Historical market growth has been supported by rising global air passenger traffic, the expansion of international airport facilities and increased investment in airport infrastructure modernization. Growing security and surveillance requirements have also encouraged airport operators to deploy advanced digital platforms. At the same time, the adoption of integrated airport management systems has helped improve operational visibility, passenger processing and resource allocation.

The airport IT spending market is forecast to reach $8.76 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2026. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by investment in smart airport development, cloud-based airport management platforms and automated passenger management systems. Rising cybersecurity requirements and demand for enhanced passenger experiences will further support spending on airport technology.

Key airport IT market trends include the adoption of biometric passenger processing, self-service check-in and baggage technologies, real-time operational data management and integrated security systems. Airports are also investing in solutions that improve operational efficiency, reduce queues and provide more consistent services across terminals. These capabilities are becoming increasingly important as operators manage higher passenger volumes while responding to evolving safety, security and service expectations.

Increasing air passenger traffic remains a major growth driver for airport information technology spending. Higher disposable incomes, expanding tourism activity and stronger demand for domestic and international leisure travel are contributing to increased passenger volumes. Airport IT systems help operators manage this growth by reducing processing times, improving the use of terminal resources, strengthening security and enabling smoother passenger journeys. According to the International Trade Administration, air passenger departures by US citizens to foreign destinations reached 6.9 million in December 2025, an increase of 3.2% compared with December 2024.

Technology providers are responding to these requirements with artificial intelligence and computer-vision-based passenger tracking solutions. In March 2023, AeroCloud Systems Ltd. launched AeroCloud Optic, which uses existing airport CCTV infrastructure and artificial intelligence to monitor passenger movement anonymously in real time. The platform enables airports to improve queue management, optimize passenger flow, enhance operational performance and support data-driven decision-making without requiring an entirely new camera network.

Cybersecurity and operational resilience are also shaping airport technology investments. In December 2025, Noida International Airport partnered with Tech Mahindra Ltd. to establish and operate an integrated Network and Security Operations Centre. The facility is designed to provide continuous monitoring, management and protection of critical IT and digital infrastructure. The partnership is intended to strengthen cybersecurity capabilities, improve surveillance of essential airport systems and support secure, scalable airport operations.

North America led the airport information technology spending market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record rapid growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On Premises; Cloud Based; Hybrid

3) By End User: Airport Operators; Airport Authorities; Ground Handling Service Providers; Security Agencies; Air Navigation Service Providers

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Passenger Processing Systems; Self Service Kiosks; Biometric Identification Devices; Security Screening Equipment; Baggage Handling Equipment; Surveillance Cameras; Communication Systems; Network Infrastructure Equipment; Flight Information Display Systems; Access Control Systems

2) By Software: Airport Operations Management Software; Passenger Processing Software; Baggage Management Software; Security Management Software; Flight Information Management Software; Resource Management Software; Customer Experience Management Software; Data Analytics Software; Cybersecurity Software; Asset Management Software

3) By Services: Consulting Services; System Integration Services; Implementation Services; Managed Services; Maintenance And Support Services; Training Services; Cloud Services; Cybersecurity Services; Data Management Services; Technical Support Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Siemens AG

Collins Aerospace

Cisco Systems Inc

NEC Corporation

Thales Group

L3Harris Technologies Inc

AECOM

WSP Global Inc

Amadeus IT Group

T-Systems International

Indra Group

Daifuku Co Ltd

Vanderlande Industries BV

Mott MacDonald

Egis Group

SITA

TAV Technologies

AeroCloud Systems

Gunnebo Entrance Control

Honeywell International Inc

IBM Corporation Materna IPS GmbH

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