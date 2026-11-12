Oliveda's Waterless Skincare Earns 'Excellent' Ratings And Delivers Measurable Results In Four Weeks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dermatest®-rated skin compatibility“Excellent” and clinical studies by CE.way Regulatory Consultants found significant improvements in skin hydration and elasticity with visible reductions in the appearance of wrinkles in participants

SANTA MONICA, CA, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCID: OLVI ) today announced that the waterless skincare brand, Oliveda, has been awarded“Excellent” ratings from Dermatest ® and CE.way Regulatory Consultants alongside four-week clinical results for skin hydration, elasticity and the appearance of wrinkles.

What happens when you build skincare around the olive leaf instead of added water? Oliveda, the waterless skincare brand from Olive Tree People Inc., has been awarded Dermatest's “Excellent” rating for skin compatibility.

In separate four-week clinical studies, CE.way Regulatory Consultants also rated the tested formulations “Excellent.” The studies found statistically significant improvements in skin hydration and, in formulations evaluated for elasticity, statistically significant improvements in that measure as well (p < 0.05). Facial imaging showed visible reductions in the appearance of wrinkles in some participants.

“We started with a question the beauty industry rarely asks: 'What could skincare become if we changed the very first ingredient?'” said Thomas Lommel, founder of Olive Tree People.“We built our formulas around the olive leaf. These results show what that decision can mean for skin in just four weeks.”

Oliveda's approach begins in its own biodynamic olive groves. The brand uses an olive leaf cell elixir containing hydroxytyrosol as the foundation of its waterless skincare. It's an ingredient Oliveda has worked with for years, and a formulation choice now backed by measured improvements in hydration and elasticity.

About Oliveda

Oliveda is a waterless skincare brand from Olive Tree People, founded by Thomas Lommel. Its formulations draw on ingredients from the company's own biodynamic olive groves, including olive leaf cell elixir and cold-pressed Arbequina olive oil.

About Olive Tree People

Olive Tree People is a pioneer and leading force in waterless beauty. Instead of using the conventional water phase found in most skincare products, the company replaces water with its proprietary olive leaf cell elixir and combines it with powerful olive-tree ingredients, including Hydroxytyrosol.

Founded by olive tree farmer Thomas Lommel, Olive Tree People develops skincare, beauty and holistic experiences based on more than 20 years of work with mountain olive trees and the principles of Olive Tree Therapy.

About Oliveda International, Inc.

Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiary, Olive Tree People Inc., as well as the European companies, Olive Tree People Europe AG, Oliveda Deutschland GmbH, and Olive Tree Farmers SL, were founded by the German real estate investor Thomas Lommel. The companies possess over 20 years of experience in management and organic certification growing mountain olive trees; in the extraction of first-class, internationally award-winning extra virgin olive oils; the extraction of hydroxytyrosol; and the production and distribution of cosmetic and holistic waterless products related to the olive tree. Lommel is the inventor of the“Olive Tree Therapy 10 Years in 14 Days” as well as the inventor of olive matcha, which is based on the ground olive leaf. Also unique is the coffee replacement developed by Lommel, which is based on the olive leaf and hydroxytyrosol. In addition, Lommel is successfully active in the rapidly growing mindfulness industry with the olive tree sound bath meditation he developed and the frequencies of his olive trees, which he makes available worldwide.

In addition to the registered beauty brands, Oliveda and LA Dope, as well as the brands Olive Rose, OLIVE re:connected to Nature, The Intuition of Nature, Olive Mush, Is That Matty?, and Baby & Mom. Lommel is the region's largest conservationist and protector of over 30,000 one-hundred-year-old mountain olive trees. With his Thomas Lommel Foundation, he brings the water that he does not use into his waterless beauty products to the people of Africa by building water wells on site.

The company's direct-to-consumer network includes tens of thousands of Waterless Beauty Consultants in North America and Europe. In addition to online sales and a Europe-wide branch network of thousands of retail stores, Oliveda Deutschland GmbH operates its own flagship stores in Berlin and Düsseldorf.

The brand's treatment concepts are unique worldwide, and their effectiveness has been confirmed by conventional medicine. Read our book The Olive Tree Therapy 10 Years in 14 Days. Waterless beauty has been called“The Next Big Thing” in articles in U.S. Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, InStyle, Elle, Madame, Forbes, and many other industry publications, as well as by Mintel, a world-leading futurology institute. Gigi Hadid and many other celebrities are already Oliveda fans and support its success. Further information on Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiaries and associate companies and brands can be found at

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements, estimates or projections that constitute "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which may be found in the Company's filings with OTC Markets Group Inc., that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and present expectations or projections. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements unless otherwise required by law.

CONTACT: OLVI Investor Relations 619-202-7456...