IMARC Pulse Launches Global Primary Research And Multi-Country Fieldwork Services

IMARC Pulse introduces quantitative and qualitative fieldwork, specialized respondent recruitment, and multi-country data collection services to support businesses, research agencies, and consulting firms.

As a specialist arm of IMARC Group, IMARC Pulse supports research agencies, consulting firms, and businesses with international data collection, from survey design and localization to fieldwork execution and quality control. Its services encompass coordinated fieldwork planning, country-specific respondent recruitment, and structured data collection processes, with an emphasis on consistent research objectives and local market requirements.

The launch establishes IMARC Pulse as a dedicated primary research and fieldwork partner focused on recruiting relevant respondents, coordinating research execution, and delivering actionable data to support informed business decisions.

Why Global Primary Research Matters

Secondary data can describe a market, but decisions often depend on first-hand evidence. Primary research services capture what customers think, how they buy, and what they expect next, insight that cannot be inferred from existing reports alone.

Reaching relevant respondents across countries, languages, and regulatory environments can be challenging. Inadequate sampling and inconsistent recruitment practices may affect the reliability of research findings. International market research demands disciplined recruitment and consistent execution in every market.

Reliable primary data collection services support decisions that carry real cost: product development, customer understanding, pricing, and market entry. By grounding these choices in direct evidence, IMARC Pulse helps clients reduce guesswork and move forward on firmer footing.

Quantitative and Qualitative Fieldwork Capabilities

IMARC Pulse delivers both quantitative fieldwork services and qualitative fieldwork services under one roof, matching method to objective.

On the quantitative side, the brand runs CATI (telephone), CAPI (in-person), and CAWI (online) surveys, alongside mobile surveys, intercept surveys, and omnibus studies. For product and sensory work, it conducts Central Location Tests (CLT) and Home Use Tests (HUT). These survey methods support structured data collection for studies involving brand tracking, customer satisfaction, concept validation, and market assessment. The reliability and comparability of findings depend on appropriate sampling, questionnaire design, and fieldwork execution.

Qualitative methods add depth and context. IMARC Pulse moderates focus groups and online focus groups, conducts in-depth interviews (IDI) and executive interviews, and carries out ethnographic research that observes behaviour in real settings. These approaches suit exploring motivations, testing early concepts, and understanding decisions that numbers alone cannot explain.

Used together, quantitative and qualitative fieldwork gives clients both the scale to measure and the nuance to interpret. A tracking study might quantify shifts in brand perception while interviews reveal why they occurred, a combination that supports sharper, better-evidenced decisions across the research cycle.

Global and Multi-Country Fieldwork Services

Running research in several countries introduces complexity that single-market studies avoid. IMARC Pulse provides global fieldwork services and multi-country fieldwork services designed to keep that complexity manageable and the resulting data comparable.

The brand coordinates international data collection through a single point of contact, handling survey localization and multilingual surveys so that questions carry the same meaning in every language. Fieldwork coordination across time zones keeps projects aligned to one methodology and a synchronized timeline rather than a patchwork of local efforts.

Consistency is central to multi-country market research. IMARC Pulse emphasizes consistent screening principles, questionnaire logic, and quality-control procedures across participating markets. Where language, cultural, or regulatory requirements call for adjustments, these differences should be considered when interpreting cross-country findings.

Through international fieldwork services built on standardised execution, clients gain a dependable view of how markets differ and where they align, essential for regional strategy, expansion planning, and global brand management.

Respondent Recruitment and Specialized Audiences

Recruiting relevant participants is essential to effective primary research. IMARC Pulse provides respondent recruitment services using study-specific screening criteria to assess participant eligibility, professional relevance, and suitability for the research objectives.

The brand recruits a wide range of audiences: B2B decision-makers and CXOs, healthcare professionals, consumers, and channel partners such as distributors and dealers. It also supports recruitment for hard-to-reach and low-incidence audiences, where specialized sourcing approaches and additional screening may be required. B2B respondent recruitment, healthcare respondent recruitment, and hard-to-reach respondent recruitment are handled with tailored sourcing and screening appropriate to each audience.

Careful recruitment protects data quality from the outset. By confirming eligibility before fieldwork begins, whether by role, sector, behaviour, or other study-specific requirements, IMARC Pulse reduces the risk of unqualified responses and helps ensure findings reflect the people who matter to the decision at hand.

Organizations seeking global primary research, multi-country fieldwork, or specialized respondent recruitment support can discuss their research objectives, target audiences, and project requirements with IMARC Pulse. For enquiries, visit

Industries and Research Applications

IMARC Pulse supports research across a broad set of sectors, including healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, automotive, technology and telecom, FMCG and retail, financial services, and energy. Each sector brings distinct audiences, terminology, and compliance considerations that shape how fieldwork is designed and run.

Across these industries, B2B primary research and consumer studies address common business questions. Clients use IMARC Pulse for customer insights, brand perception, product testing, market entry assessment, and analysis of purchasing behaviour.

Industry-specific market research means a study is framed in the language of its sector and fielded among the right participants, whether clinicians for a medical study or procurement leaders for an industrial one. That fit between method, audience, and sector is what turns customer research into usable direction.

Research Quality and Fieldwork Management

Quality in primary research depends on controls applied at every stage. IMARC Pulse begins with respondent screening and eligibility checks, confirming that participants meet study criteria before they enter fieldwork.

During data collection, the brand monitors fieldwork progress, maintains questionnaire consistency, and applies response-quality checks to identify incomplete or inconsistent answers. Respondent verification supports the integrity of the sample, while structured review helps maintain research data quality throughout.

IMARC Pulse combines human oversight with technology-supported fieldwork monitoring and quality-control procedures. Researchers review responses requiring further assessment, while appropriate technology helps identify potential inconsistencies during data collection. The aim is straightforward: data that stands up to scrutiny, so clients can rely on the findings when the stakes are high.

Leadership Perspective and Future Vision

"Clients are no longer satisfied with insight from one or two markets. They need the same question answered the same way across many, and quickly," said Sumon Dutta, Manager - Primary Research and Consulting Solution, IMARC Pulse. "We built IMARC Pulse to do exactly that: recruit the right respondents, run disciplined fieldwork in every market, and hand back data that teams can compare and trust."

Sumon added that execution, not scale alone, is what sets reliable primary research apart. "Every market has its own realities, from language to regulation to how people respond. Our job is to navigate those differences, so the data holds up when a real decision depends on it."

Looking ahead, IMARC Pulse intends to deepen its fieldwork capabilities and expand support for complex international research requirements, strengthening its role as a dependable partner for organizations that rely on primary data.

How Businesses Can Engage IMARC Pulse

Businesses, consulting firms, and research agencies can engage IMARC Pulse for a wide range of projects, from single-country surveys and focus groups to large multi-country tracking studies and specialised recruitment assignments. Typical engagements include brand and customer research, product and concept testing, market entry studies, and B2B or healthcare fieldwork.

Organisations with an upcoming research requirement can discuss study objectives, target audiences, and timelines with the IMARC Pulse team. To learn more about its global primary research services or to scope a study, email us at ....

Explore IMARC Pulse Research Services

IMARC Pulse provides primary research and fieldwork solutions to help research agencies, consulting firms, and businesses collect first-hand data, recruit relevant respondents, and support informed business decisions across industries and international markets.

Research Services:

Quantitative Research:

Qualitative Research:

Panel & Respondent Recruitment:

Customer & Brand Research:

Product & Pricing Research:

About IMARC Pulse

IMARC Pulse is a dedicated primary research and global fieldwork brand specializing in quantitative and qualitative research, multi-country fieldwork, and respondent recruitment. As part of IMARC Group, it supports market research agencies, consulting firms, and businesses by connecting them with B2B decisionmakers, healthcare professionals, consumers, and hard-to-reach audiences. Through coordinated fieldwork execution and study-specific research methodologies, IMARC Pulse helps organizations gather reliable first-hand data to support informed business decisions across industries and international markets.