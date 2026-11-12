AI-Powered Industrial Drones Market Report 2026 Capitalize On 20.2% CAGR With Key Players DJI, Aerovironment, Teledyne FLIR And Skydio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Industrial Drones Market Global Report 2026" has been added tooffering.

The global artificial intelligence (AI)-powered industrial drones market is experiencing rapid expansion as organizations increase their use of autonomous inspection, monitoring and aerial data collection technologies. The market is projected to grow from $15.12 billion in 2025 to $18.23 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6%.

Historic market growth has been supported by increasing demand for automated industrial inspections, safer remote asset monitoring and real-time visibility across complex operations. Businesses in infrastructure, manufacturing, agriculture, energy, security and emergency response are adopting AI-powered industrial drones to collect actionable data while reducing the need for personnel to enter hazardous or difficult-to-access environments.

Looking ahead, the AI-powered industrial drones market is forecast to reach $38.02 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 20.2%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by greater adoption of autonomous drone operations, AI-powered predictive inspection systems, automated infrastructure monitoring and real-time aerial analytics. Organizations are also seeking to reduce manual inspection expenses while improving the speed, consistency and accuracy of asset assessments.

Industrial automation remains a major driver of market demand. Labor shortages, rising labor costs and pressure to improve productivity are encouraging companies to integrate intelligent technologies into operational workflows. AI-powered drones support this transition through autonomous navigation, real-time data processing and integration with wider industrial automation platforms.

Industry adoption data reinforces this trend. In March 2024, Rockwell Automation reported that 83% of manufacturers anticipated adopting generative AI in their operations. The company also found that 95% of manufacturers were using or evaluating smart manufacturing technologies, compared with 84% in 2023. As smart manufacturing investment increases, industrial drones are expected to play a larger role in inspection, mapping, surveillance, maintenance planning and operational decision-making.

Product innovation is another important factor shaping the AI-powered industrial drones market. Drone technology providers are developing systems with machine learning, computer vision, obstacle sensing, intelligent navigation and multi-sensor payload capabilities. These features allow industrial operators to automate missions, improve inspection accuracy and use a single drone platform across multiple applications.

In February 2026, India-based IZI Ventures Private Limited launched VANA, an AI-enabled industrial drone designed for infrastructure, agriculture, defense, surveillance and emergency response. The platform includes a modular, swappable payload system that can be configured for different missions without requiring replacement of the aircraft. Its autonomous capabilities, obstacle sensing and multi-sensor integration support infrastructure inspection, large-scale mapping, agricultural monitoring and disaster management. The adaptable design is intended to improve mission flexibility, cost efficiency and operational scalability.

Strategic acquisitions are also strengthening the competitive landscape. In July 2024, Norway-based Nordic Unmanned ASA acquired Belgium-based DroneMatrix for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition expanded Nordic Unmanned's autonomous drone capabilities, strengthened its European drone technology position and supported the deployment of AI-enabled solutions across industrial, security and infrastructure applications.

North America led the artificial intelligence-powered industrial drones market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record rapid growth during the forecast period. The market spans Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:



1) By Drone Type: Fixed Wing Drones; Rotary Wing Drones; Hybrid Or Vertical Take Off And Landing Drones

2) By Artificial Intelligence Capability: Computer Vision And Image Recognition; Autonomous Navigation And Obstacle Avoidance; Predictive Maintenance And Analytics; Swarm Intelligence And Collaborative Drones; Natural Language Processing

3) By Distribution Model: Direct Sales; Drone As A Service Providers; System Integrators And Artificial Intelligence Platform Vendors; Online Sales

4) By End User Industry: Energy And Utilities; Agriculture; Construction And Infrastructure; Mining And Metals; Logistics, Retail And E-Commerce; Defense And Public Safety; Environmental And Government Agencies

Subsegments:



1) By Fixed Wing Drones: Small Fixed Wing Drones; Medium Fixed Wing Drones; Large Fixed Wing Drones; Long Endurance Fixed Wing Drones

2) By Rotary Wing Drones: Single Rotor Drones; Multi Rotor Drones; Quadcopters; Hexacopters; Octocopters

3) By Hybrid Or Vertical Take Off And Landing Drones: Tilt Rotor Drones; Tilt Wing Drones; Tail Sitter Drones; Fixed Wing Vertical Take Off And Landing Drones; Convertible Rotor Drones

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



SZ DJI Technology Co Ltd

AeroVironment Inc

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Anduril Industries Inc

Skydio Inc

Quantum-Systems GmbH

EHang Holdings Limited

Autel Robotics Co Ltd

Parrot SA

ideaForge Technology Limited

XAG Co Ltd

Terra Drone Corporation

Schiebel Corporation

Red Cat Holdings Inc

Wingtra AG

Microdrones GmbH

Ondas Holdings Inc

Flyability SA

Percepto Ltd

Delair SAS

Draganfly Inc

Drone Volt SA

Exyn Technologies Inc

Autonomous Control Systems Laboratory Ltd SkySpecs Inc

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