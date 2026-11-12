Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Satellite Communication Market Report 2026 Capitalize On LEO And BVLOS Demand With Viasat, Airbus, Lockheed Martin And Iridium

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROI strategies: launch compact, low-power UAV satcom portfolios to cut costs and boost mission efficiency; expand global BVLOS capabilities through acquisitions.

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Satellite Communication Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) satellite communication market is experiencing strong growth as defense agencies, governments, and commercial operators expand long-range drone missions. The market is projected to increase from $5.87 billion in 2025 to $6.43 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%.

Historical market growth has been supported by rising demand for long-range UAV operations, greater military use of drones for surveillance and reconnaissance, and the need for reliable communications in remote or underserved locations. Increased UAV deployment for emergency response missions and the limitations of terrestrial communication networks have also strengthened demand for satellite-enabled connectivity.

Looking ahead, the UAV satellite communication market is forecast to reach $9.13 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.1%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by the expansion of beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) missions, adoption of low-Earth-orbit satellite connectivity, and demand for resilient command-and-control systems. Maritime patrol, border surveillance, public safety, and defense applications are also creating opportunities for high-throughput satellite communication technologies.

Key UAV satellite communication market trends include the deployment of low-Earth-orbit satellite constellations, growing use of multi-orbit networks, and integration of compact satellite terminals aboard unmanned aircraft. Demand is also increasing for secure, anti-jamming communication links that can maintain continuous connectivity during complex or high-risk missions. These capabilities are becoming increasingly important as UAV operators seek wider coverage, lower latency, stronger network resilience, and reliable real-time data transmission.

Rising military expenditure is a major factor supporting market expansion. Heightened geopolitical tensions, regional conflicts, and evolving security threats are encouraging governments to invest in advanced defense systems, including UAVs equipped with secure satellite communications. These systems support long-range intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and command-and-control operations. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, global military expenditure reached $2.88 trillion in 2025, increasing 2.9% in real terms compared with 2024.

Market participants are prioritizing dedicated UAV satellite service portfolios designed to improve secure BVLOS communications, mission reliability, operational flexibility, and real-time situational awareness. In February 2026, Viasat launched its VuaLe portfolio for government UAV operations. The offering includes Uncrewed Air, L-MAX, G2X Air, G2X Air Plus, and K-MAX connectivity services, supported by compact, lightweight, and low-power satellite terminals weighing as little as 440 grams.

The VuaLe portfolio provides secure command-and-control communications through Viasat's global L-band network. It is designed to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, border security, public safety, defense, emergency response, and scientific research missions. The platform also aims to improve operational efficiency, cost management, and mission continuity across geographically dispersed environments.

Strategic acquisitions are further reshaping the competitive landscape. In May 2023, Viasat acquired Inmarsat Global Limited for $7.3 billion. The transaction expanded Viasat's global satellite communications infrastructure, strengthened its BVLOS connectivity capabilities, and enhanced secure airborne communication services for defense, government, and commercial UAV applications.

North America was the leading region in the unmanned aerial vehicle satellite communication market in 2025, supported by substantial defense investment, advanced satellite infrastructure, and widespread adoption of UAV technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to record rapid growth during the forecast period. The regions covered by the market include Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Communication Type: Beyond Visual Line Of Sight; Command And Control; Payload Or Data Communication

2) By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

3) By Platform: Fixed Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle; Rotary Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle; Hybrid Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

4) By Application: Military And Defense; Civil And Commercial; Agriculture; Disaster Management; Logistics And Delivery; Telecommunications; Environmental Monitoring

5) By End User: Government Agencies; Private Enterprises; Research Institutions; Non Governmental Organizations

Subsegments:

1) By Beyond Visual Line Of Sight: Long Range Surveillance Communication; Cross Border Communication; Remote Mission Communication; Persistent Connectivity Communication; Satellite Relay Communication

2) By Command And Control: Flight Command Communication; Mission Control Communication; Navigation Control Communication; Telemetry Communication; Emergency Control Communication

3) By Payload Or Data Communication: Real Time Video Transmission; Image Data Transmission; Sensor Data Transmission; Intelligence Data Transmission; Encrypted Data Communication

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Airbus SE

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Honeywell International Inc

BAE Systems plc

L3Harris Technologies Inc

General Atomics

SES SA

Telesat Corporation

Viasat Inc

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc

Iridium Communications Inc

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd

Anduril Industries Inc

Intellian Technologies Inc

ThinKom Solutions Inc

CesiumAstro Inc

Elsight Ltd

BusinessCom Networks Inc

Cowave Communication Technology Co Ltd

Thales SA

EchoStar Corporation

Solix Group AB

Satcom Direct Inc Skylo Technologies Inc

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