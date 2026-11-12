Neonc Insider Buying Expands Ahead Of FDA Discussions And Two Key Brain Cancer Data Presentations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New insider filings show continued open-market buying by CEO Amir Heshmatpour, while the company prepares to discuss a potential accelerated approval strategy and Phase 3 trial design with regulators

DENVER, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( 247MarketNews

Two Form 4 filings dated November 12 add important detail to the company's recent insider-buying activity. CEO Amir F. Heshmatpour reported purchasing 80,000 shares across November 19-11, including 50,000 shares at a weighted average price of $4.192, another 10,000 shares at $4.49, 10,000 shares at $4.00, and 10,000 shares at $3.86. The reported transactions represent approximately $333,100 in additional open-market purchases. His directly held common stock position increased to 3,333,000 shares following the transactions.

The latest filing follows a series of purchases throughout 2026, with the updated total 2026 purchases hitting approximately 341,000 shares.

The latest filings also show buying by another senior insider. Thomas C. Chen, the company's Chief Medical Officer, reported purchasing 2,732 shares on November 9 at $3.66 and another 2,284 shares on November 10 at a weighted average price of $4.379. The combined 5,016 shares represent approximately $20,000 in purchases through his IRA.

FDA meeting moves NEO100 toward a more defined regulatory discussion

The most significant recent development may be NeOnc's November 11 announcement that the FDA granted a Type B End-of-Phase meeting, scheduled for early January 2027, to discuss a potential accelerated approval pathway for intranasal NEO100.

This is more consequential than a routine regulatory update because the company intends to ask the FDA whether its existing clinical and nonclinical package could support a 505(b)(2) New Drug Application seeking accelerated approval under Section 506(c) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

NeOnc also plans to seek agreement on the design of NEO100-012, a proposed multicenter, randomized, controlled Phase 3 study. The company describes the proposed trial as a comparison of intranasal NEO100 against investigator's-choice standard-of-care chemotherapy in patients with recurrent or progressive IDH-mutant grade 4 astrocytoma. Overall survival would serve as the primary endpoint.

Under the company's proposed strategy, a confirmatory Phase 3 trial would be underway, with enrollment ongoing, at the time of any accelerated-approval application. Its final overall survival analysis would then be intended to verify clinical benefit and support conversion to traditional approval.

NeOnc also intends to discuss the adequacy of its nonclinical safety package, the scientific bridge between published perillyl alcohol research and its intranasal formulation, and potential eligibility for Breakthrough Therapy designation.

These are important questions because regulatory feedback could influence the size, design, timing and cost of the next clinical-development stage.

The company has said it expects to provide an update after receiving and reviewing the FDA's official meeting minutes.

November 13 presentations could provide additional clinical detail

Another near-term catalyst is the 31st Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO), taking place November 12–15 in Philadelphia. NeOnc has announced two poster presentations scheduled for Friday, November 13, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Eastern.

The first presentation, abstract CTNI-26, is titled "Durable Radiographic Remission and Prolonged Survival with Intranasal NEO100 in Recurrent WHO Grade III/IV IDH1-Mutant Astrocytoma: Updated Results from a Phase 1/2a Study and Compassionate Use Experience."

Presented by Thomas C. Chen, MD, PhD, the poster is particularly relevant because it is intended to provide updated results combining the Phase 1/2a experience with compassionate-use observations. Investors and clinicians will be looking for additional information about the duration of responses, survival outcomes, patient characteristics and the consistency of the reported clinical experience.

The second presentation, abstract CTNI-27, is titled "Oral NEO212 in TMZ-Resistant Recurrent GBM and Brain Metastases: Phase 1 Safety, PK, and Early Signals of Activity."

Presented by Josh Neman, PhD, the poster will address Phase 1 safety, pharmacokinetics and early signals of activity for NEO212, an investigational oral conjugate of temozolomide and perillyl alcohol.

This presentation matters because NEO212 represents a separate development opportunity from NEO100. While NEO100 is being evaluated as an intranasal therapy, NEO212 is designed as an oral approach for central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma.

The clinical case: promising Phase 2a results

The regulatory discussion follows NeOnc's August 12 announcement of topline Phase 2a results for NEO100 in recurrent or progressive IDH1-mutant high-grade glioma.

NeOnc reported that the study achieved six-month progression-free survival of 48.9%, compared with a prespecified historical benchmark of 20%, with a reported p-value of 0.0047. Median overall survival was 26.09 months, and 86.7% of patients were alive at six months.

The company reported no major toxicities across the cohort, with adverse events predominantly low-grade.

These results are relevant because recurrent IDH-mutant high-grade glioma remains a serious treatment challenge, and the company is seeking to develop an approach that delivers therapy intranasally rather than relying exclusively on conventional systemic administration.

NEO100 is a highly purified form of perillyl alcohol. Its intranasal delivery approach is designed to provide a non-invasive route to the brain.

Analyst coverage provides a key dimension to the investment picture

BTIG reiterated its Buy rating and maintained the $15 price target for NeOnc, reflecting continued confidence in the company's technology platform and clinical development opportunities. BTIG originally initiated coverage in April 2026, highlighting the potential of perillyl alcohol (POH) to improve drug delivery to the central nervous system, including its potential applications in glioblastoma and other aggressive brain cancers. The firm's research identified additional clinical data from NEO100 and NEO212 as important catalysts for the investment outlook.

BTIG is not alone in maintaining a positive view of NeOnc. Roth MKM analyst Jonathan Aschoff carries a Buy rating and $20 price target, Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintains a Buy rating and $20 target, while Alliance Global Partners analyst Matthew Venezia has a Buy rating and $13 target. This represents four analyst firms with Buy ratings and price targets ranging from $13 to $20. While analyst targets are opinions rather than predictions or guarantees of future performance, the coverage highlights the expectations being placed on NeOnc's upcoming clinical and regulatory milestones.

The short-interest angle adds another dimension

NTHI has also attracted attention from market participants tracking short interest.

The October 30 reporting period shows that the short interest has grown toto over 920,000 shares and over 7 days to cover, and it remains over 5 days to cover based on the corresponding average trading volume.

The company's relatively limited reported float compared with total shares outstanding is also relevant to potential volatility.

Abu Dhabi collaboration adds an international dimension

NeOnc has also announced a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, signed in October 2026.

The proposed collaboration covers scientific exchange, specialist training, real-world evidence and an assessment of potential clinical trial opportunities in the emirate. The parties also intend to explore the possibility of a regional presence and future manufacturing, supply or distribution activities.

The company previously disclosed that two children in Abu Dhabi were receiving investigational NEO100 through its Compassionate Care program, with a third expected at the time of the announcement.

The agreement could create opportunities to expand clinical research and institutional relationships, particularly in pediatric oncology.

What investors should watch next

The coming weeks and months provide several identifiable milestones:



November 13, 2026: Updated NEO100 Phase 1/2a and compassionate-use data, alongside NEO212 Phase 1 safety, pharmacokinetic and early activity findings, at the SNO Annual Meeting.

Early January 2027: FDA Type B End-of-Phase meeting covering the potential accelerated approval pathway, proposed Phase 3 design, nonclinical safety package, scientific bridging and possible Breakthrough Therapy designation.

Following the FDA meeting: Publication and review of official FDA meeting minutes, which should provide greater clarity on regulatory feedback and the proposed clinical-development strategy. Subsequent development: Progress toward the proposed NEO100-012 randomized Phase 3 trial, including final protocol requirements, funding, site activation and enrollment plans.

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