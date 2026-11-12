Global Cognitive Assessment And Training Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2035 Capitalize On AI And Remote Testing With Pearson, Cambridge Cognition, Cognifit And Philips

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cognitive Assessment and Training Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035" has been added tooffering.

The global cognitive assessment and training market is positioned for sustained expansion as healthcare providers, educational institutions and businesses increase their adoption of digital cognitive testing and training solutions. A new market analysis examines historical performance from 2020 to 2025 and provides forecasts through 2030 and 2035, including detailed assessments of major regions and economies.

The cognitive assessment and training market reached approximately $7.55 billion in 2025 after recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8% from 2020. The market is projected to increase to $18.36 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 19.4% during the 2025-2030 period. Growth is expected to remain strong through 2035, with the market forecast to reach $39.89 billion at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2030.

Historical market growth was supported by the increasing prevalence of neurological diseases and mental health disorders, along with government initiatives promoting mental health and brain health programs. The shift toward home-based and self-administered cognitive testing also accelerated demand for accessible digital platforms. However, shortages of trained professionals and digital literacy challenges among older populations limited adoption in some markets.

Future growth is expected to be driven by the expansion of digital health infrastructure, the increasing use of corporate wellness programs and greater demand for personalized cognitive rehabilitation. The rising prevalence of lifestyle-related cognitive impairment is also encouraging healthcare organizations and consumers to adopt cognitive assessment and training technologies. Potential market restraints include inconsistent test accuracy, the absence of standardized regulatory frameworks and the effects of tariffs and international trade disputes.

Major cognitive assessment and training market trends include the integration of artificial intelligence and autonomous technologies, cloud computing, big data analytics and cybersecurity. Connected ecosystems supported by the Internet of Things are improving remote monitoring and digital service delivery. Immersive technologies, including augmented reality, virtual reality and extended reality, are also creating new cognitive training experiences. Advances in biotechnology, genomics and precision medicine are expected to support increasingly personalized assessment and rehabilitation programs.

By component, the market is segmented into solutions and services. Solutions represented the largest component segment in 2025, accounting for 72.4% of the market, or approximately $5.47 billion. This category is also forecast to be the fastest-growing component segment, expanding at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2025 to 2030 as organizations invest in scalable digital assessment platforms and cognitive training applications.

By organization size, large enterprises held the leading position in 2025, generating 64.1% of total market revenue, or approximately $4.83 billion. Small and medium-sized enterprises are expected to record the fastest growth through 2030, with a projected CAGR of 19.6%. Increasing access to cloud-based platforms and flexible subscription models is expected to support adoption among smaller organizations.

By vertical, healthcare and life sciences accounted for the largest share of the cognitive assessment and training market in 2025. The segment represented 46.7% of global revenue, equivalent to approximately $3.52 billion. The corporate segment is forecast to grow most rapidly between 2025 and 2030, achieving a CAGR of 24.1% as employers expand workforce wellness, productivity and employee development initiatives.

By application, clinical trials were the leading segment in 2025, accounting for 36.6% of the global market, or approximately $2.76 billion. Learning applications are projected to become the fastest-growing category during the forecast period, advancing at a CAGR of 22% through 2030. This growth reflects increasing demand for technology-enabled learning, personalized education and cognitive development platforms.

North America was the largest regional market in 2025, accounting for 36.3% of global revenue, or approximately $2.72 billion, followed by Western Europe and Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region through 2030, with a CAGR of 25.1%, followed by Eastern Europe at 21.7%. The Middle East and South America are also projected to record significant growth, expanding at CAGRs of 20.9% and 19.7%, respectively.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Solutions; Services

2) By Organization Size: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs); Large Enterprises

3) By Vertical: Healthcare and Life Sciences; Education; Corporate; Other Verticals

4) By Application: Clinical Trials; Learning; Research; Other Applications

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; for cognitive assessment and training indicators comparison.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.

Companies Featured



Pearson plc

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Ltd.

CogniFit Ltd

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Lumosity (Lumos Labs, Inc.)

Signant Health Holding Corp.

Hogan Assessments

GL Assessment (The GL Education Group)

SHL Co.

LearningRx Inc.

Medmind Technology

Looxid Labs

Luca Healthcare Limited

NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com)

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Brandon BioCatalyst

PMaps

Ivory

Silvia Health

Emocog

DoBrain

ExeBrain

AcroViz

i-Brain Tech

Taiwan AI Labs

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

Pearson Clinical Asia

Intellect

Sandbox Group

Virtuleap

ACE Applied Cognitive Engineering Ltd.

Neiry

Mitsar Co., Ltd.

Cognitive Technologies

Neurotek

MedAvante, Inc.

Neuriva

Posit Science

Cogstate Ltd.

BrainCheck, Inc.

Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd.

Knockri Inc.

Orange Neurosciences

Total Brain Ltd.

Sofya

Telavita

Cognadev

Clario

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

X Technology

MeritTrac Services Pvt. Ltd.

Criteria Corp

CNS Vital Signs, LLC BrainWare Learning Company

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