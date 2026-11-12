Global Corporate Training Market Forecast And Strategies To 2035 Capture The $858.87 Billion AI-Powered Training Market With Skillsoft, Cornerstone Ondemand And Cisco
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|397
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$432.34 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$858.87 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Skillsoft Corp. GP Strategies Corporation (Learning Technologies Group plc) Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. Cisco Systems Inc. John Wiley & Sons Inc. Adobe, Inc. Dale Carnegie Franklin Covey, Co. BTS Group AB D2L Corporation Development Dimensions International (DDI) NIIT 24 Karat Training Global Innovation Institute (GInI) Barun 27 Stars Consulting Group 2C Training Solutions 3 Seconds 361 Degree Minds 39Solutions Ultimahub Tang Cultural Media 17Career ACG AMC TRAINING LTD AOE ChinEase - Art Of Education AUIA International Summer School Academie de Bernadac Action Education Adaptive Growth Solutions Amerlish Aplus Training Cegos China Beijing Champion Consulting Ltd Simplilearn Cegos Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. Kaplan (Kaplan Genesis) Blanchard Training and Development Inc Instructure Holdings, Inc. Cognizant ELB Learning Microsoft Corporation Ancora Corporate Training (ACT) Coursera Inc Global Knowledge Canada AllenComm Bizlibrary Absorb Software Palette Skills Canadian Management Centre Rocky.ai Business Continuity Institute (BCI) Edunation PwC UK ADS Group Dataleum Randstad Learning Cegos Group Sopra Learning Schneider Electric Learning Services People Business HewardMills Scaled NBT Cosmic Velocity Octave Digital Blimpp The Education and Skills Partnership Ltd Changing Social Know You More Stefanini Group FGV (Fundacao Getulio Vargas) Insper UBITS Saint Paul Escola de Negocios ISAE Escola de Negocios Fundacao Instituto de Administracao (FIA) Unisinos Universidad de San Andres Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Chile (PUC) Micosoft Corporation Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Rosatom Corporate Academy NLMK Group Real Trainers Group Robot Albert Ros Expert Scrum Trek Founder Institute Ukraine Freedom Business Mentoring GAO Global GUARANTEE TNG Galaxy Education Centre Gestalt Coaching International Golden Staff Study Great Event School HUB ONE Amazon Web Services (AWS) Elev8 AZTech Training & Consultancy Agile Leaders Training Center Global Horizon Training Center Copex Training Enocta United Work TSKB A.S. Anderson ACAD Training & Consulting Pargesoft UV CONSULTANTS CounselTrain Kompass Consultancy IIPD Global Learners Point Zabeel International Institute of Management and Technology NADIA Training Institute MasterStart Bervidson Group
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