Global Corporate Training Market Forecast And Strategies To 2035 Capture The $858.87 Billion AI-Powered Training Market With Skillsoft, Cornerstone Ondemand And Cisco

The global corporate training market reached approximately $432.34 billion in 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2020. The market is projected to increase to $615.82 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 7.3% during the 2025-2030 forecast period. Growth is expected to continue at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2030, taking the worldwide market value to $858.87 billion by 2035.

Historic corporate training market growth was supported by the rising need for employee upskilling and reskilling, increased learning and development budgets, and stronger demand for leadership and management development programs. The expansion of remote and hybrid work models also encouraged organizations to invest in accessible, technology-enabled training solutions. However, high program costs and the absence of standardized training frameworks restricted adoption among some organizations.

Future market expansion is expected to be driven by government initiatives supporting workforce skill development, increased investment in soft skills, and a greater organizational focus on diversity, equity and inclusion training. The growing availability of affordable e-learning modules for enterprises will further improve access to corporate learning. Potential constraints include low employee engagement in online programs, limited training budgets among small and medium-sized enterprises, and economic uncertainty associated with trade conflicts and tariffs.

Key corporate training market trends include the rollout of enterprise training management systems that improve program planning, scheduling and delivery. Training providers and technology companies are also establishing strategic collaborations to develop large-scale artificial intelligence and digital skills initiatives for enterprise workforces. Additional innovation is occurring through self-paced learning platforms, which provide greater flexibility and support workforce participation. AI-powered skills platforms are gaining momentum as organizations seek to identify capability gaps, align employee development with business priorities and deliver targeted training programs.

By training program, the market is segmented into technical training, soft skills training, quality training, compliance training and other programs. Technical training represented the largest segment in 2025, accounting for 45.2% of the global market, or $195.58 billion. Soft skills training is forecast to record the fastest growth from 2025 to 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 8.1% as employers prioritize communication, adaptability, leadership, collaboration and workforce effectiveness.

By training method, the corporate training market is divided into virtual and face-to-face delivery. Virtual training led the market in 2025, generating 64.1% of total revenue, equivalent to $277.26 billion. Despite the dominance of digital delivery, face-to-face training is anticipated to be the fastest-growing method through 2030, with a CAGR of 7.9%. This outlook reflects continued demand for interactive instruction, practical learning and direct engagement in selected training environments.

Industry segmentation includes healthcare, banking and finance, manufacturing, information technology, retail, hospitality and other sectors. Information technology was the largest industry segment in 2025, contributing 24.1% of the market, or $104.03 billion. The segment is also projected to grow at the fastest rate through 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.1%, supported by rapid technological change and sustained demand for AI, cybersecurity, cloud computing and digital transformation skills.

North America was the largest regional corporate training market in 2025, accounting for 38.6% of global revenue, or $166.67 billion, followed by Asia-Pacific and Western Europe. Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region between 2025 and 2030, with a CAGR of 8.9%, while the Middle East is expected to expand at 8.3%. South America and Africa are projected to grow at CAGRs of 7.4% and 7.3%, respectively, as workforce development and enterprise digitalization gain importance across emerging markets.

Markets Covered:

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; corporate training indicators comparison.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.

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