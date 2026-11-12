Drawn Over Mandrel Mechanical Tube Market In Spain, 2025-2031 Automotive Demand And Infrastructure Investment Create Strategic Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through automotive and infrastructure demand, automation, advanced materials, customization, sustainable production and expanded export networks.

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Drawn Over Mandrel Mechanical Tube Market in Spain" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drawn over mandrel mechanical tube market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2025 to 2031. The market in Spain is also forecast to record strong growth during this period, supported by rising demand from the automotive & transportation sectors, continued infrastructure development, and increasing requirements for seamless & defect-free tubes. Market analysis is provided in value terms ($B), covering historical and forecast data from 2019 to 2031.

The outlook for Spain remains promising, with expanding opportunities across the automobile, machinery manufacturing, and hydraulic system markets.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the type category, carbon grade is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period. Within the application category, automobile is expected to witness the highest growth.

Emerging Trends in the Drawn Over Mandrel Mechanical Tube Market in Spain



Digital Transformation: Automation, data analytics, and IoT are enabling real-time production monitoring, stronger quality control, fewer defects, and improved operating efficiency.

Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Practices: Manufacturers are reducing energy use, improving waste management, and adopting eco-friendly raw materials to meet regulations and customer expectations.

Advanced Material Technologies: High-strength alloys and other advanced materials are improving durability, corrosion resistance, and weight reduction for automotive, aerospace, and industrial applications.

Customization and Flexibility: Flexible production lines are helping suppliers deliver specialized tubes that meet precise customer and application requirements. Regulatory Compliance and Quality Standards: More rigorous quality assurance, certification, and safety practices are strengthening product reliability and market access.

Recent Developments in the Drawn Over Mandrel Mechanical Tube Market in Spain



Growth in automotive manufacturing is increasing demand for high-quality tubes used in vehicle frames, structural components, suspension systems, and hydraulic applications.

Automated drawing processes, advanced heat treatment, and precision controls are improving product consistency, lowering defect rates, and supporting customization.

Transportation, urban development, and construction projects are creating additional demand for durable, high-strength tubes in structural applications.

Manufacturers are strengthening environmental practices and quality controls to improve credibility and expand access to European export markets. Distribution partnerships and logistics improvements are extending market reach, accelerating deliveries, and supporting international expansion.

Strategic Growth Opportunities



Automotive Manufacturing: Suppliers can expand through R&D, customized products, and closer integration with automotive OEM supply chains seeking lightweight, durable components.

Construction and Infrastructure: Bridges, tunnels, transportation systems, and commercial projects offer opportunities for tubes with high strength and corrosion resistance.

Advanced Manufacturing: Investments in automation, precision control, and process optimization can improve quality, reduce lead times, and strengthen cost competitiveness.

Oil & Gas and Petrochemical Applications: Demand for robust, corrosion-resistant products creates opportunities for specialized tubes that meet industry-specific standards. Sustainable Production: Recyclable materials, waste reduction, and lower energy consumption can support regulatory compliance and attract environmentally conscious customers.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers



Technological innovation in precision drawing and heat treatment is improving strength, corrosion resistance, consistency, and production efficiency.

Spain's automotive sector is increasing demand for DOM tubes used in vehicle frames, suspension components, and hydraulic systems.

Infrastructure modernization and urban development are supporting demand for reliable structural and mechanical components. Strict European and Spanish safety, quality, and environmental standards are encouraging investment in certification, process improvements, and advanced production technologies.

Market Challenges



High-quality raw materials, sophisticated machinery, energy costs, and precise production controls contribute to elevated manufacturing expenses.

Environmental, safety, and quality compliance requires substantial investment and can increase operating costs, particularly for smaller producers. Competition from aluminum, composites, plastic pipes, imports, and other substitute materials places pressure on pricing and market share.

Country Wise Outlook

Spain is positioned for continued growth through 2031 as automotive production, infrastructure investment, machinery manufacturing, and hydraulic system applications support demand. The automobile application is expected to record the highest growth, while carbon grade products are forecast to lead growth by type. Manufacturers that prioritize advanced production technology, sustainable operations, product customization, and strong distribution networks will be better positioned to capture domestic and export opportunities.

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