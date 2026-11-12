Global Sales Training Services Market 2026: Size, Share, Trends And Forecast To 2030 Capitalize On 9.8% CAGR With Franklin Covey, BTS Group, And RAIN Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Sales Training Services Market Global Report 2026" has been added tooffering.

The global sales training services market is experiencing rapid growth as organizations prioritize sales productivity, workforce development and revenue performance. The market is projected to increase from $12.22 billion in 2025 to $13.46 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. Historical growth has been supported by intensifying business competition, rising demand for skilled sales professionals, wider adoption of structured employee training programs and a stronger focus on revenue growth strategies.

Looking ahead, the sales training services market is expected to reach $19.55 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.8%. Market growth will be driven by increasing demand for personalized learning experiences, digital sales training platforms, advanced performance analytics and sales enablement strategies. Organizations are also investing in continuous workforce development to ensure sales professionals can adapt to changing buyer expectations, emerging technologies and increasingly complex sales cycles.

Key sales training services market trends include the growing use of personalized training programs, remote and virtual learning solutions, data-driven performance improvement tools and customer-centric selling methods. Continuous skill development is becoming particularly important as businesses seek to improve sales execution, strengthen client relationships and maintain consistent performance across distributed teams.

The expansion of business-to-business markets is also supporting demand for sales training services. Accelerating digital transformation across procurement and sales operations is improving efficiency, transparency and connectivity among organizations. In response, companies are equipping sales teams with the skills and resources required to navigate complex purchasing processes, engage multiple decision-makers and improve revenue outcomes. According to Swell Commerce Corp., the global Buy Now, Pay Later B2B gross merchandise value is projected to rise from $149.3 billion in 2023 to approximately $669.5 billion by 2029, highlighting the scale of emerging opportunities within business commerce.

Innovation remains a central competitive strategy in the sales training services market. Providers are developing digitally enabled platforms that combine structured learning, microlearning, reinforcement resources and practical exercises. These solutions are designed to integrate training into daily workflows, improve knowledge retention and help sales professionals apply new capabilities in real-world client interactions.

In February 2024, FranklinCovey Co. launched Helping Clients Succeed: Strikingly Different Selling, a next-generation sales training solution focused on improving sales execution and client engagement. Delivered through a digital impact platform, the program uses a multi-module framework incorporating continuous learning, reinforcement tools and application-based exercises. Developed from six years of experiential research involving sales professionals, the program is intended to strengthen the practical application of sales skills and improve performance outcomes.

Market consolidation is also shaping the competitive environment. In November 2024, Alchemist Accelerator LLC acquired RAIN Group for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition was intended to expand Alchemist Accelerator's leadership development and sales training capabilities while strengthening its enterprise go-to-market enablement and client engagement offerings. RAIN Group provides sales training, coaching, consulting and professional skill development services.

North America dominated the sales training services market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:



1) By Service Offering: Professional Training; Coaching; Consulting; Skill Development Solutions

2) By Type: Virtual; In Person; Online; Blended; Custom

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

4) By End User Industry: Information Technology And Telecommunications; Retail And E-Commerce; Healthcare And Life Sciences; Manufacturing And Industrial; Automotive; Other End User Industries

Subsegments:



1) By Service Offering: Instructor Led Training Programs; Digital Training Platforms; Blended Learning Programs; On Demand Training Content; Customized Training Solutions

2) By Professional Training: Classroom Based Training; Virtual Instructor Led Training; Workshops And Seminars; Certification Programs; Role Based Training Programs

3) By Coaching: One On One Coaching Sessions; Group Coaching Sessions; Sales Performance Coaching; Executive Sales Coaching; Field Coaching Programs

4) By Consulting: Sales Strategy Consulting; Sales Process Optimization Consulting; Sales Enablement Consulting; Market Entry Consulting; Performance Improvement Consulting

5) By Skill Development Solutions: Communication Skill Development Programs; Negotiation Skill Training Programs; Lead Generation Skill Training Programs; Customer Relationship Skill Training Programs; Product Knowledge Training Programs

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Franklin Covey Co.

BTS Group AB

Dale Carnegie & Associates Inc.

Richardson Sales Performance

Sandler Systems LLC

Baker Communications Inc.

Quadmark Ltd.

RAIN Group

Sales Gravy Inc.

ValueSelling Associates Inc.

Janek Performance Group Inc.

Winning by Design LLC

Carew International Inc.

Revenue Storm LLC

Kurlan & Associates Inc.

ASLAN Training & Development LLC

Brian Tracy International Inc.

SaaSy Sales Leadership

JBarrows LLC

Soar Performance Group LLC The Harris Consulting Group LLC

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