Global Furnace Carbon Black Market 2026: Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2030 Capitalize On EV, Conductive, And Circular Demand With Birla Carbon, Cabot, Orion, And Tokai Carbon

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Players: Birla Carbon, Cabot, Himadri, Orion and Tokai Carbon. Profiles cover furnace carbon black products, operations, sustainability, innovation and acquisitions.

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Furnace Carbon Black Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global furnace carbon black market is experiencing strong growth, supported by expanding automotive production, rising tire demand and increased consumption of high-performance rubber, plastics and coatings. The market is projected to grow from $16 billion in 2025 to $17.06 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%.

Historical market expansion has been driven by higher automotive tire production, growth across rubber manufacturing industries and the widespread use of furnace carbon black as a reinforcing filler in rubber products. Increasing demand for durable industrial materials, along with greater consumption of plastics and coatings, has further strengthened the market's performance.

Looking ahead, the furnace carbon black market is forecast to reach $21.72 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2%. Growth is expected to be supported by the adoption of electric vehicles, which require advanced tires and conductive materials, as well as rising demand for specialty carbon black. Investments in sustainable manufacturing processes and increased use of high-performance polymers and coatings are also expected to create new opportunities for producers.

Key furnace carbon black market trends include the growing use of high-performance grades in automotive and industrial rubber applications, increased adoption of specialty products for advanced materials and greater emphasis on production efficiency and consistent quality. Demand for conductive carbon black in electronics and energy storage applications is also rising. At the same time, manufacturers are developing customized grades designed to meet specific requirements across tires, coatings, plastics, inks and other industrial applications.

Increasing automotive production remains a major driver of market growth. Higher vehicle output strengthens demand for tires and rubber-based components throughout the automotive supply chain, directly increasing furnace carbon black consumption. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, global vehicle production rose from 92.7 million units in 2024 to 96.4 million units in 2025, an increase of 3.9%. Global vehicle sales also climbed from 95.3 million units to 99.8 million units, reflecting growth of 4.7%.

Sustainability is becoming an increasingly important focus within the furnace carbon black industry. Producers are introducing bio-circular carbon black solutions to reduce reliance on fossil-based feedstocks and support lower-carbon rubber and coating formulations. In 2025, Orion S.A. launched ECOLAR 50 POWDER, a bio-circular carbon black developed for coating applications. The product offers performance and color characteristics comparable to conventional specialty furnace carbon black while helping manufacturers improve the sustainability profile of their formulations. It is engineered to maintain dispersion quality, tint strength and durability across end-use coating applications.

Strategic acquisitions are also reshaping the competitive landscape. In October 2025, Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd. acquired Bridgestone Carbon Black Co. Ltd. for $56 million. The transaction is intended to expand Tokai Carbon's production capacity in Southeast Asia, strengthen its regional manufacturing footprint and improve supply stability for tire and industrial rubber customers. The acquisition also positions the company to benefit from growing automotive and rubber industry demand across the region.

North America was the dominant region in the furnace carbon black market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record rapid growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Grade: Standard Grade; Specialty Grade

2) By Form: Pellet; Powder

3) By Functionality: Reinforcing Filler; Colorant Or Pigment; Ultraviolet Stabilizer; Conductive Additive

4) By Application: Tire; Rubber Products; Plastics; Inks And Coatings; Other Applications

5) By End Use Industry: Automotive; Construction; Consumer Goods; Electronics; Aerospace

Subsegments:

1) By Standard Grade: Tire Manufacturing Carbon Black; Rubber Goods Carbon Black; Conveyor Belt Carbon Black; Automotive Hose And Seal Carbon Black; Industrial Rubber Products Carbon Black

2) By Specialty Grade: Conductive Carbon Black; High Purity Carbon Black; Battery Grade Carbon Black; Coating Grade Carbon Black; Ink And Printing Carbon Black

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Birla Carbon India Private Limited

Cabot Corporation

Hebei Daguangming Juwuba Carbon Black Co. Ltd.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.

International CSRC Investment Holdings Co. Ltd.

Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Co. Ltd.

Jinneng Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Kremenchug Carbon Black Plant

Longxing Chemical Stock Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

OCI Company Ltd.

Omsk Carbon Group Limited. Ltd.

Orion S.A.

PCBL Limited

Shandong Emperor-Taishan Carbon Co. Ltd.

Shanxi Fulihua Special Material Co. Ltd.

Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd. Zaozhuang Xinyuan Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

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