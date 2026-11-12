Creatd (CRTD) Reports Third-Quarter Balance Sheet Improvement And Active Exchange Applications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) today announced that its third-quarter financial statements report approximately $8 million in total stockholders' equity, $11 million in total assets, minimal debt, a strong cash position and working capital of $2.7 million.

Creatd is in an active application process with both the OTCQX and Nasdaq, expecting the OTCQX listing to occur prior to Nasdaq approval. Both applications remain subject to review and applicable requirements. The Company continues to focus on reporting, governance and balance sheet discipline as it advances its exchange applications.

"The work this quarter has been defined by the growth in our M&A strategy including investments in C2 Capital Group, Breakr.io, as well as increasing our client portfolio. Regarding our national exchange listing process, we are focused on reporting, governance and continuing to strengthen our balance sheet, which are key components of a successful uplisting. I remain optimistic on timing and see continued opportunities to increase both revenues and shareholders' equity," said Jeremy Frommer, Executive Chairman and CEO of Creatd, Inc.

About Creatd, Inc.

Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) is a company focused on technology-enabled businesses, digital media properties, and intellectual property assets. Through its operating subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company develops and supports opportunities for creators, entrepreneurs, and emerging growth initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Creatd undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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