32% Of Renters With Three Or More Apps Have Considered Not Renewing Over Technology, Rently Survey Finds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New report finds renters managing more digital systems report more lockouts, missed messages and abandoned tasks

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From paying rent and submitting maintenance requests to unlocking doors and managing smart home devices, renters increasingly rely on multiple digital systems to manage everyday tasks. Rently, the access intelligence platform for rental owners and operators, released new research examining how renters navigate these systems, where problems arise and how their experiences relate to lease renewal decisions.

The Rently 2026 Rental Tech Stack Report, conducted in October 2026 via the third-party survey platform Pollfish, surveyed 800 U.S. renters who use at least one app, website or online account for rental-related tasks. The report examines how many systems renters manage, the technology problems they encounter and how those experiences affect daily tasks, communication with property management and decisions about renewing their leases.

Key findings include:



More apps are tied to abandoned tasks. 36% of renters with three or more home-related apps have given up on a task because the technology was too much hassle, compared with 23% using one or two.

Technology frustrations are affecting renewal decisions. 32% of renters with three or more apps have considered not renewing because of technology, compared with 23% using one or two.

Lockouts are more common with more apps. 33% of renters with three or more apps have been locked out by failed entry technology, compared with 22% using fewer apps.

Important messages are getting missed. 44% of renters with three or more apps have missed or may have missed a message from property management, compared with 32% using one or two.

Renters don't always know who to contact. Only 43% have one clear place to go when something at home stops working, dropping to 34% among those with three or more apps. Renters want fewer disconnected systems. 88% would like at least some rental services combined into one app, even though 59% say technology has made renting easier.



“Each tool might work well on its own, but that doesn't necessarily mean the overall experience works,” said Merrick Lackner, CEO of Rently.“A renter shouldn't have to think about which vendor manages the front door or which system handles maintenance. They want to get into their home, take care of what they need to do and know who to call when something goes wrong. Operators need to look at technology the same way residents do, as one connected experience.”

The findings suggest that renters aren't rejecting property technology, but they are running into problems when managing multiple systems. For property operators, the results put greater emphasis on how these tools work together and whether they make everyday rental tasks easier for residents.

Visit the Rently 2026 Rental Tech Stack Report on Rently's website for the complete survey results and additional insights.

About Rently

Rently is the access intelligence platform for rental owners and operators. Rently designs and builds its own smart home and access control hardware with connected software, giving ownership groups control of every door, a clear view of the condition of every home, and AI that catches and routes issues before residents have to report them. Operators use Rently to lease faster, protect their properties and run leaner operations, while residents get secure, convenient homes that just work. Rently pioneered self-touring in 2011 and connects to the tools operators already use through open APIs and MCP. Learn more at use.rently.com.

Media Contact

Idea Grove on behalf of Rently

...