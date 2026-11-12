Wetouch Technology Inc. Provides Further Update On Special Cash Dividend Distribution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHENGDU, China, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeTouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: WETH) (“WeTouch” or the“Company”), a global provider of touch display solutions, today provided a further update regarding the distribution of its previously announced special cash dividend.

As previously announced, the Company's Board of Directors approved a special cash dividend for eligible shareholders. August 17, 2026 remains the record date for the dividend, and both the special cash dividend arrangement and the record date remain unchanged.

Since the Company's previous update, the Company has made substantial progress in completing the administrative and payment arrangements required for the dividend distribution. The Company has engaged a new professional paying agent to assist with the DTC / street-name portion of the cash dividend distribution and is continuing to advance the related paying agent arrangements with DTC.

The relevant DTC position information and supporting materials have been provided to the paying agent, and the relevant parties have been coordinating the specific payment procedures and operational arrangements. The Company has also prepared the funds required for the dividend distribution and is working through the remaining administrative and payment procedures with the paying agent and DTC.

Completion of the remaining distribution process remains subject to the applicable DTC coordination, funding arrangements, administrative processing and payment procedures.

Separately, with respect to shareholders whose shares are directly registered on the transfer agent's shareholder records, the Company began making dividend payments in late October 2026, and such payments are continuing as the applicable administrative and payment-processing procedures are completed.

“We remain fully committed to completing the special cash dividend distribution and ensuring that eligible shareholders receive their respective distributions,” said Jack Zongyi Lian, Chief Executive Officer of WeTouch Technology Inc.“The Company has continued to make substantial and meaningful progress in implementing the payment arrangements and is working closely with the paying agent, DTC and the relevant service providers to complete the remaining distribution process as promptly, prudently and orderly as practicable.”

The Company will continue to provide further updates regarding the dividend distribution as appropriate. No action is currently required by eligible shareholders unless they are contacted by their broker, custodian, transfer agent, paying agent or other intermediary for customary administrative information.

About WeTouch Technology Inc.

WeTouch Technology Inc. is a global provider of medium- to large-sized projected capacitive touchscreens and touch display solutions. The Company's products are used in a broad range of applications, including automotive, industrial control, point-of-sale terminals, gaming and lottery equipment, medical devices, multifunction printers and other specialized human-machine interface applications.

Building on its core touch display component business, WeTouch is continuing to expand its integrated touch display modules, professional solutions and intelligent hardware applications, and plans to leverage its touch display, human-machine interface and manufacturing capabilities to further explore robotics-related applications and opportunities across the robotics value chain.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the processing and completion of the special cash dividend distribution. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including coordination with DTC, funding arrangements, administrative processing, shareholder-record verification, coordination with intermediaries and payment service providers, and other factors beyond the Company's control.

Actual results and completion of the distribution may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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