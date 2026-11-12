Field Packaging Solutions Acquires Buckeye Packaging Co.

Buckeye Packaging's facility in Alliance, Ohio. Field Packaging Solutions acquired the vertically integrated flexible packaging manufacturer on November 2, 2026.

Alliance, Ohio flexible packaging manufacturer adds in-house extrusion, printing, and bag converting to the FPS portfolio

- Jeff Thrams, President of Field Packaging SolutionsNORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Field Packaging Solutions (FPS) today announced that it has acquired Buckeye Packaging Co., Inc., a vertically integrated flexible packaging manufacturer based in Alliance, Ohio. The transaction closed on November 2, 2026. Terms were not disclosed.Buckeye traces its roots to 1948, when Ford Davis, a high school chemistry teacher, designed and built a machine to make polyethylene bags and ran the business out of his barn. Today, Buckeye's team of more than 60 employees, with an average tenure of more than 18 years, extrudes, prints, and converts flexible packaging under one roof.Buckeye's capabilities cover the full process, from resin to finished package. The company extrudes polyethylene, and other specialty films into roll stock and finished bags built for automatic packaging equipment. Buckeye prints up to eight colors with in-house platemaking and ink technicians, and converts film into a wide range of bags, including zipper, tamper-evident and wicket styles and bags on a roll. Buckeye is an AIB certified manufacturer and serves customers in more than 20 industries, including food and bakery, medical, automotive, hardware, lawn and garden, and industrial packaging.Buckeye joins Primary Packaging Inc., which makes heavy-duty polyethylene bags for industrial applications; Bag Supply Company, which manufactures multiwall paper bags and distributes industrial packaging; and Momar Industries, which makes laminated barrier films and die-cut lidding. The addition gives the FPS group more capacity and a more diverse customer base. so customers across every FPS company have more options for solving their packaging challenges.“Buckeye is exactly the kind of business we look for: a long history, a skilled and experienced team, and capabilities our customers ask for,” said Jeff Thrams, President of Field Packaging Solutions.“Putting Buckeye's extrusion, printing, and converting alongside what Primary Packaging, Bag Supply, and Momar already do gives us a broader set of solutions and more room to grow with our customers.”“Buckeye has been built over more than 75 years, and the hard-working people of this area are the reason it has lasted,” said John Davis, President of Buckeye Packaging.“I wanted a partner that would respect that history and invest in what comes next. Field Packaging Solutions is that partner, and I'm confident Buckeye is in good hands.”Buckeye will continue to operate under the Buckeye Packaging name from its Alliance facility, and customers should expect business as usual in how they order, ship, and get support. FPS leadership will take a more active role in Buckeye's day-to-day operations and in its longer-term growth initiatives.“The team at Buckeye has spent more than 75 years building something special. Our job is to protect it and help it grow,” said Ben Kaplan, EVP of Operations at Field Packaging Solutions.“Customers will see the same Buckeye they know, now with the full support of the FPS group behind it.”Customers and distributors interested in Buckeye's capabilities can call (800) 860-2247 or visit buckeyepackaging.About Buckeye Packaging Co., Inc.Founded in 1948 and based in Alliance, Ohio, Buckeye Packaging is a vertically integrated manufacturer of polyethylene film and bags. With more than 60 employees, Buckeye extrudes, prints up to eight colors, and converts flexible packaging under one roof for customers in more than 20 industries. Buckeye is an AIB certified manufacturer and a Field Packaging Solutions company. Learn more at buckeyepackaging.About Field Packaging SolutionsField Packaging Solutions (FPS), based in Northbrook, Illinois, has been in the packaging industry for more than 80 years. FPS acquires and operates small and mid-sized packaging manufacturers and supports their growth with capital investment and operating expertise. The FPS portfolio focuses on flexible and industrial packaging, with companies that extrude, print, laminate and convert film and paper into bags, lidding and other packaging formats. Its companies include Primary Packaging Inc., Bag Supply Company, Momar Industries and Buckeye Packaging LLC. Learn more at fieldpackagingsolutions.

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Field Packaging Solutions

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Field Packaging Solutions Acquires Buckeye Packaging Co. News Provided By Field Packaging Solutions November 12, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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