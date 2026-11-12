The Fab Shop Corp Details Work On 2026 Grand Aurora Award-Winning West Palm Beach Home

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Fab Shop fabricated and installed railings, woodgrain aluminum features, automated driveway gates, and a dock gate at 6315 S. Flagler Drive.

LAKE WORTH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Fab Shop Corp is sharing details of its fabrication and installation work at 6315 S. Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach following the residence's recognition in the 2026 Aurora Awards.The home, listed as“Contemporary Waterfront” in the official Aurora Awards winners directory, received a Grand Award in the Best Custom Home Over 10,000 sq. ft. category. The directory credits Affiniti Architects. Seagate Capital Construction identified itself as the builder and named Affiniti Architects and Hilary Musser Homes as project collaborators.The Fab Shop's confirmed scope included approximately 277 linear feet of stainless steel cable railing on welded aluminum frames. The railing was installed across the primary and bedroom balconies, the pool area, and the third-level balcony.The company also fabricated and installed approximately 190 pieces of woodgrain aluminum column fins and column cladding, including work in the barbecue area. Additional work included driveway gates with automation and a custom swing gate with side wings at the dock.All aluminum components in The Fab Shop's scope were finished with marine-grade powder coating, according to the company. The Fab Shop reported that its project work was completed in April.The award recognizes the residence; The Fab Shop participated as a fabrication and installation contributor. The Aurora Awards recognize achievement in residential building, architecture, design, and related disciplines across the Southeast.Founded by Danielle Byrd in October 2016, The Fab Shop prepares shop drawings before fabrication and works with homeowners, builders, contractors, and design professionals on custom outdoor metalwork.About The Fab Shop CorpThe Fab Shop Corp is based in Lake Worth, Florida, and serves Palm Beach, Broward, and Martin counties. Its work includes custom gates, railings, fencing, louvers, shutters, pergolas, trellis systems, and architectural metalwork. Company information is available at .

Danielle Byrd

The Fab Shop Corp

+1 561-572-5808

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The Fab Shop Corp Details Work on 2026 Grand Aurora Award-Winning West Palm Beach Home News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs November 12, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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