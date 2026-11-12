The Best Gluten-Free Pumpkin Pie With Brown Butter Shortbread Crust From Mightylicious Gluten Free

The very best Gluten Free Pumpkin Pie Recipe from MIGHTYLICIOUS GLuten Free

Gluten Free Holiday Alternatives Just in Time for the Festive Season

WOOD-BRIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Think gluten-free means flavor-free? Think again.There's a new cookie in town, and it's taking the snack world by storm.Say hello to Mightylicious, the hand-crafted cookie that truly has it all: amazing flavor, perfect texture, clean ingredients-everything you want in a cookie except the gluten.These soft-baked delights are 100% free of gluten, wheat, rye, barley, and RBST. The entire line is made from all-natural, non-GMO ingredients, and kosher certified too.So, just in time for the holidays, Mightylicious is sharing its scrumptious Gluten Free Pumpkin pie recipe – using its Brown Butter shortbread cookie for an amazing GF crust - it's sure to please your guests whether they are gluten free or not!Equipment. 9" pie plate. Stand or hand-mixer. Wooden spoon. Food processor or rolling pinBrown Butter Shortbread Cookie Pie Crust. 10 ounces Mightylicious Brown Butter Shortbread Cookies (2 bags). 6-7 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted (7 if the crust isn't holding together). 2-3 tablespoons granulated sugarPumpkin Pie Filling.11 oz (308 g) pumpkin purée.3 large eggs.10 fl oz evaporated milk.3 Tbsp (42 g) melted, cooled unsalted butter.1⁄2 cup (100 g) packed light brown sugar.1⁄4 cup (50 g) granulated sugar.1⁄2 tsp kosher salt.2 tsp pumpkin pie spice.2 Tbsp (18 g) gluten-free flour blendINSTRUCTIONSPREPARE THE PIE CRUST:1. Preheat oven to 350°.2. Add cookies and sugar to a food processor. Pulse food processor until cookies are crushed into a sandy texture. (You can also crush the cookies by hand by placing them in a zip lock back and crushing them with a rolling pin.)3. In a large mixing bowl combine the cookie crumb mixture and melted butter. Stir with a large spoon until incorporated.4. Add the cookie mixture to 9” pie plate. Use the back of your spoon to push cookies into the pan, creating an even and packed layer on the bottom and the sides of the plate.5. Bake for 8 minutes at 350° and allow to cool.PREPARE PUMPKIN PIE1. Preheat oven to 375°.2. In a large bowl, combine the pumpkin puree, eggs, evaporated milk (or cream), and melted butter. Whisk ingredients vigorously until smooth and silky3. To the same bowl, add the brown sugar, granulated sugar, salt, pumpkin pie spice and flour, whisking until just combined after each addition.4. Pour the prepared filling into the prepared pie crust, and smooth into an even layer.5. Place the pie in the oven and bake for 15 minutes at 375°F.6. Reduce the oven heat to 350°F and bake for an additional 25 minutes. (When done, the edges will be puffed and set, and the center will jiggle slightly. Each oven is different so continue to bake if needed.)7. When done, remove from the oven and allow to cool at room temperature.8. Pumpkin pie is a custard, so we recommend chilling the pie in the refrigerator for 1-2 hours to allow the custard to set.9. To serve, remove the pie from refrigerator and for at least 30 minutes to reach room temperature. Add whipped cream and enjoy!The Mightylicious line features 7 varieties, including 4 vegan options: Vegan Chocolate Chip, Grandma Arline's Oatmeal Coconut, and now new Double Dutch Chocolate Chip and Oatmeal Raisin varieties have been added to the vegan line up.Brown Butter Chocolate Chip and Brown Butter Shortbread are dairy, and Salted Peanut Butter are grain and dairy-free. (6.4 oz bag, MSRP: $8.99)All are certified gluten-free, Kof-K Kosher and non-GMO. Available on AMAZON, and supermarkets nationwide.

Carolyn Haeler

Mightylicious Gluten Free Foods

+1 973-519-8926

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Best Gluten-Free Pumpkin Pie with Brown Butter Shortbread Crust from Mightylicious Gluten Free News Provided By Vicki GJ Public Relations November 12, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.