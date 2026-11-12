Paction's analysis of 338 puppy applications reveals the No. 1 question responsible breeders ask puppy shoppers and why rigorous screening matters.

- Brooke Acton, Co-founder of PactionTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Looking to get a dog in 2027? Today's puppy adoption landscape is evolving to resemble a competitive two-way job interview. As pet ownership continues to undergo a major cultural shift, responsible breeders are taking rigorous steps to ensure their puppies go to lifelong, prepared homes.Paction, the leading Canadian platform connecting prospective owners with ethical dog breeders, has released new insights on breeder screening while providing resources to help puppy shoppers navigate the process.Recent studies underscore the deepening bond between humans and their animals. According to Pew Research Center, 97% of pet owners view their pet as part of their family, with 51% considering them as much a family member as a human relative. This shift in pet humanization can be seen in how breeders evaluated buyers in 2026.Paction analyzed 338 puppy applications comprising 8,548 total questions revealing that breeders ask a median of 23 questions per applicant, with one in eight applications exceeding 40 questions. Among thousands of data points, the single most asked question, and arguably most important, by reputable breeders is:“Have you ever given up, rehomed, or surrendered a pet?”While many lifestyle and household questions remain universal, specific breed categories emphasize tailored requirements:Working, Herding, and Sporting Breeds: Prioritize questions around daily exercise and mental stimulation.Purebred Dogs: Frequently focus on activity levels and breed-specific commitments.Doodle and Designer Breeds: Most frequently ask about allergies, though many buyers remain unprepared for associated regular grooming costs.Rare Requests: Questions regarding mandatory home visits or personal character references remain the least common.Importantly, the data confirms that intense screening correlates directly with breeders' responsible and ethical practices. Breeders who require comprehensive applications are significantly more likely to perform genetic and health testing on their breeding dogs to ensure healthy litters are born.While engaging with breeders can be an overwhelming process for prospective dog owners, Paction bridges this gap by offering a streamlined, centralized platform where puppy buyers can showcase their dog-ownership qualifications and commitment.About Paction: Paction is a Canadian platform dedicated to elevating standards in responsible dog ownership. By connecting ethical breeders with prepared, well-vetted buyers, Paction fosters lifelong matches grounded in health, transparency, and commitment. Learn more at paction

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Getting a Puppy Comes with an Interview: Paction Reveals the No. 1 Question from Breeders in 2026 News Provided By Paction November 12, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Retail



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