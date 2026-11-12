Level 3 Construction Awarded Contract To Build Luxury Apartments Overlooking Omni La Costa Resort & Spa's South Course

Architectural rendering of Resort View Apartments, a planned 26-unit luxury rental community in Carlsbad's La Costa neighborhood, designed by Foxlin Architects and being built by Level 3 Construction.

Architectural rendering of Resort View Apartments in Carlsbad, featuring contemporary residences, private rooftop decks accessed by spiral staircases, and landscaped pedestrian walkways. Level 3 Construction is slated to begin construction in December.

A long-vacant plot of land next to the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa's South Course will soon be transformed into Resort View Apartments.

Aerial view of the future Resort View Apartments site, outlined in blue, adjacent to Omni La Costa Resort & Spa's South Course in Carlsbad. The planned development will include 26 luxury rental residences.

The boutique 26-unit development will bring spacious residences and resort-inspired amenities to Carlsbad's La Costa community

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Level 3 Construction, Inc., a general contractor specializing in the construction and renovation of multifamily, hotel, mixed-use, and affordable housing projects, has been awarded a contract to build a luxury residential development overlooking Omni La Costa Resort & Spa's South Course.

The project will transform a vacant parcel on Viejo Castilla Way, adjacent to the famed golf course in Carlsbad's La Costa neighborhood, into a boutique community of 26 rental residences. The apartments will offer spacious floor plans, contemporary architecture, high-end finishes, and resort-inspired amenities. The development will combine the space and privacy of a traditional home with the convenience and shared amenities of luxury apartment living.

Resort View Apartments was designed by San Clemente-based Foxlin Architects, a firm specializing in contemporary and sustainable architecture, for a local real estate developer. The 39,923-square-foot development will comprise five buildings - three three-story structures and two four-story structures - arranged around a central courtyard. Eighteen of the 26 residences will offer three-bedroom floor plans, complemented by four two-bedroom and four one-bedroom apartments. Two residences will include spiral staircases leading to private rooftop decks that offer sweeping views of the South Course and surrounding hills.

The central courtyard will serve as a gathering place for residents, with outdoor barbecue and seating areas, a fire pit lounge, a water feature, and a wet bar for entertaining. Additional amenities will include a first-floor fitness area.

Prior to the contract award, Level 3 Construction worked closely with the developer, reviewing project requirements, evaluating costs, and identifying and addressing potential risks ahead of groundbreaking. This formal pre-construction phase helped both parties align expectations, refine the construction schedule, and establish a coordinated approach to project execution.

“As we approach the end of 2026, we're seeing strong demand for our experience across a broader range of projects, including increasingly complex developments like this one,” said Ian Mahon, CEO of Level 3 Construction.“Our longstanding relationships with developers and architects, combined with the expertise of our team, continue to drive that momentum. Our early involvement in Resort View Apartments has provided a strong foundation for construction, and we look forward to delivering another exceptional project here in North County San Diego.”

Construction of Resort View Apartments is scheduled to begin in December 2026, with completion anticipated approximately 14 months later.

About Level 3 Construction, Inc.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Vista, California, Level 3 Construction, Inc. specializes in the ground-up construction and renovation of multifamily, hotel, mixed-use, and affordable-housing projects. Unlike a typical general contractor, Level 3 Construction employs its own skilled trades team, ensuring superior quality, attention to detail, and efficiency throughout every phase of construction. This integrated approach has made the company a trusted partner for regional developers, global hospitality brands, real estate investors, and architects seeking excellence, predictable timelines, and cost-effective solutions. With its impressive portfolio of ground-up and renovation projects - and its growing roster of repeat clients - Level 3 Construction continues to set the standard for construction excellence in California. Learn more at level3construction or connect on social media @level3construction.

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Wendy Dube

Level 3 Construction, Inc.

+1 760-415-4994

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