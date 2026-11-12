Beacon Electrical Group Launches To Deliver Traffic Signal And Roadway Lighting Infrastructure Across The DFW Metroplex

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Beacon Electrical Group launches in Dallas-Fort Worth, building traffic signals, roadway lighting, and school zone safety systems for public agencies.

- Bobby Webb, PresidentFORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Beacon Electrical Group, a public infrastructure contractor specializing in traffic signals, roadway lighting, and pedestrian safety systems, today announced its official launch. The company serves municipalities, counties, and public agencies, with a focus on the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, and plans to expand across Central Texas.Beacon delivers construction and installation services across four core areas: traffic signal construction and installation; roadway and street lighting; school zone and pedestrian safety systems, including school zone flashers and rectangular rapid flashing beacons; and traffic signage, markings, and underground infrastructure.“Communities across North Texas depend on infrastructure that most people only notice when it is not working,” said Bobby Webb, President of Beacon Electrical Group.“We started Beacon to be the partner agencies can count on. That means principal-led projects, clear communication from bid to closeout, and an uncompromising commitment to the safety of our crews and the traveling public. We are proud to launch in the Metroplex, and we look forward to earning the trust of every community we serve.”Under Beacon's principal-led model, agency partners work directly with the people accountable for the result, from preconstruction planning through final inspection. Every project is built to TxDOT specifications and the Texas Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (TMUTCD).Agencies and partners can learn more at .About Beacon Electrical GroupBeacon Electrical Group is a Texas-based public infrastructure contractor specializing in traffic signal construction, roadway and street lighting, school zone and pedestrian safety systems, and traffic signage and underground infrastructure. Serving municipalities, counties, and public agencies with a focus on the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Beacon brings nearly 65 years of combined experience in traffic and electrical construction and a principal-led approach to every project. The company is guided by five core values: Clarity, Accountability, Craft, Safety, and Service. Learn more at .

Bobby Webb

Beacon Electrical Group

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Beacon Electrical Group Launches to Deliver Traffic Signal and Roadway Lighting Infrastructure Across the DFW Metroplex News Provided By Evolution Strategy Partners November 12, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Energy Industry



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