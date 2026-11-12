Crystl Introduces Deus, A God-Tier Orchestrator For AI Agents

crystl's Deus superorchestrator overseeing project orchestrators and their worker agents across three projects at once.

crystl has introduced Deus, a super-orchestrator that manages other AI orchestrators across every project at once. The app finished #6 on Product Hunt.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- crystl, a Portland-built terminal app for running AI agents, has introduced Deus, a super-orchestrator that manages other AI orchestrators across every project at once. Its creator, Chris Bolton, calls it God-tier AI agent orchestration.Less than a year old, crystl has more than 1,200 sign-ups and finished #6 on Product Hunt on November 6.Inside each project, a lead agent hands out work to worker agents. Deus sits above all the projects and manages those lead agents. It checks every project, then gives the user one list: what's finished, what's broken, and what needs a person. Deus doesn't do the work itself, and it asks before it merges, publishes, or deletes anything.When Bolton first used Claude Code in a terminal, he knew right away it would change how he worked. But terminals weren't built for running many agents at once. With five agents open in different tabs, he was constantly clicking between tabs trying to figure out where an agent was stalled or asking a question.So he built crystl, a terminal made for multitasking across every kind of project, not just the coding ones. Bolton's agents write code, but they also brief him throughout the day after checking project progress, his email, his calendar, the news, and more.He built it for himself first."As someone with ADHD, improving productivity has always fascinated and frustrated me," Bolton said. "I built crystl because I wanted to do more with AI agents."Bolton now has over 30 projects set up in crystl. Many are marketing and web clients, but he also has a project for vacations, parenting, and his novel. He can run agents on all of them at the same time. With that many, it gets hard to tell which agents are stuck, have questions, or need approvals. That is the problem Deus was built to solve."I wanted AI orchestrators who managed workers and super-orchestrators that could manage the orchestrators. I'd already named orchestrators in crystl 'rulers,' so the super-orchestrators became 'Deus,' meaning deity," Bolton said.While companies like OpenAI and Anthropic do orchestration behind the scenes, Bolton argues that people get more from agents when they can directly control the context, rules, and tools the agents use. In crystl, files, rules, and memories stay on the user's own computer, and agents from different vendors can work side by side."You don't need to be a coder," Bolton said. "It's just like talking to ChatGPT in your browser, but you can do a lot more and you have more control."Gray Ayer, an early user, wrote in a Product Hunt review: "Now with my agents talking to each other and having greater transparency concurrently, I'm getting novel feedback for approaches I hadn't considered."Ajay Sutherland, a web designer and another early user, compared crystl with the tools he had used before: "I used both Warp and Cursor, but neither really leaned into orchestration and multi-tasking like crystl." He also said he values that "everything runs local on my machine and that the developers are committed to supporting open models."It's early, though. A terminal still looks like a place for developers, and most people have never opened one. Bolton thinks that's the part worth fixing. "It's for anyone who wants to do more with AI, who wants to challenge themselves and see what's possible, and doesn't want to wait for OpenAI and Anthropic to hand over the sanitized version."About crystlcrystl is a macOS terminal built for multi-agent orchestration, with an iPhone app. It runs Claude Code, Codex, Antigravity CLI and other command-line agents. You bring your own agent, whether that's through your Codex or Claude Code account, or even an LLM you host yourself. When an agent needs a person, a card shows up on the Mac or the phone. The free plan includes unlimited projects. Deus comes with a Guild membership, at $170 a year or $18 a month. Learn more at .

Chris Bolton

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crystl Introduces Deus, a God-Tier Orchestrator for AI Agents News Provided By Crystl November 12, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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