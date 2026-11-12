The Aircraft Engine Components Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 9.2% By 2030

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Aircraft Engine Components Market

The Business Research Company's Aircraft Engine Components Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The aircraft engine components market is experiencing significant momentum as global aviation continues to expand. With increasing air travel demand and advancements in engine technology, the market is set to witness substantial growth in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, the main factors driving growth, regional highlights, and key trends shaping this sector.

Market Size and Projected Growth of the Aircraft Engine Components Market

In recent years, the aircraft engine components market has seen rapid expansion. From $66.31 billion in 2025, it is projected to grow to $72.68 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. This growth during the historical period is largely due to the enlarging aircraft fleet, increasing air passenger traffic, higher production of aircraft engines, greater maintenance requirements, and a rising need for engine component replacements.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its robust growth, reaching $103.31 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.2%. This anticipated growth is driven by factors such as the rising demand for fuel-efficient engines, the adoption of next-generation aircraft platforms, a greater need for high-performance engine parts, the retirement and renewal of aging aircraft fleets, and expanding commercial and defense aviation operations. Emerging trends include increased use of lightweight components, demand for heat-resistant and corrosion-resistant parts, modular and interchangeable engine designs, and the push toward standardizing component manufacturing.

Understanding Aircraft Engine Components and Their Role

Aircraft engine components consist of precision-engineered mechanical, structural, and control parts that work together to power an engine, regulate airflow, and ensure efficient performance under challenging conditions. These components are crafted with advanced materials and manufacturing methods to meet stringent aerospace standards for durability, reliability, and safety, making them essential for optimal engine function.

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Key Factors Propelling Market Expansion

One of the main factors driving the aircraft engine components market is the rise in commercial aircraft production and deliveries. This refers to building new passenger and cargo aircraft and delivering them to customers after thorough testing and certification. As passenger numbers grow, airlines are expanding and modernizing their fleets to accommodate increased demand. This expansion boosts the need for engines and the critical components required to assemble new aircraft. For example, in July 2026, airlines placed 242 aircraft orders-over five times the 38 orders made in July 2025, according to the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) in the UK. Such a surge in orders clearly supports market growth.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Prospects

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the aircraft engine components market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest growth rate over the coming years. The market analysis covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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The Aircraft Engine Components Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 9.2% By 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 12, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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