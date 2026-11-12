Forecast Report On The Aircraft Engine And Component Leasing Market Including Segment Analysis And Strategic Industry

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Aircraft Engine and Component Leasing Market

The Business Research Company's Aircraft Engine and Component Leasing Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The aircraft engine and component leasing sector has experienced notable growth recently, reflecting broader shifts in the aviation industry. With airlines increasingly favoring flexible asset management approaches and expanding fleets, this market is set for continued expansion in the years ahead. Let's explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional trends, and what is driving this industry forward.

Market Expansion and Projections for the Aircraft Engine and Component Leasing Market

In recent years, the aircraft engine and component leasing market has seen solid growth, with its value rising from $4.09 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $4.42 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The expansion so far is largely due to airlines' growing preference for asset-light fleet strategies, increased needs for engine maintenance, higher demand for replacement engines during unscheduled removals, larger commercial aircraft fleets, and an urgent focus on minimizing aircraft downtime.

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Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $5.93 billion by 2030, fueled by a CAGR of 7.7%. This forecasted growth stems from rising demand for flexible engine leasing options, frequent replacement requirements driven by aging fleets, increasing adoption of long-term component leasing models, expanding aviation activities in emerging markets, and a greater reliance on outsourced asset management for engines and components. Key trends to watch include a surge in flexible short-term leasing, growing needs for spare engines and parts, a preference for operating leases, cross-border leasing activities, and solutions aimed at reducing aircraft downtime.

Understanding Aircraft Engine and Component Leasing

This leasing market involves renting out aircraft engines, engine modules, accessories, and related components to airlines, operators, and maintenance providers. This approach helps these entities avoid large capital expenditures, ensures access to replacement assets during maintenance, reduces aircraft ground time, and enhances fleet availability and operational flexibility.

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Rising Air Passenger Traffic as a Growth Catalyst

One of the main drivers fueling growth in this leasing segment is the steady increase in air passenger traffic. This metric measures the total number of passengers flying through airlines, airports, or specific regions over a given period. The rise in disposable incomes worldwide allows more individuals to travel by air for work, leisure, and personal reasons, which in turn compels airlines to expand and maintain their fleets. This expansion boosts demand for leased engines and components to support intensified flight operations and help contain maintenance expenses. For example, in June 2026, Statistics Canada reported a 1.5% year-over-year increase in passenger-kilometres flown, reaching 21.7 billion. Such data underscores how growing air travel volumes directly drive the aircraft engine and component leasing market forward.

Regional Insights and Market Dynamics

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the aircraft engine and component leasing market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis covers key areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a well-rounded view of global growth trends.

Our latest 2026 market reports provide expanded strategic and visual intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, together with updated graphics and tables.

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Forecast Report on the Aircraft Engine and Component Leasing Market Including Segment Analysis and Strategic Industry News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 12, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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