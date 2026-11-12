The Aircraft Certification Services Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 7.4%, Reaching A Value Of $6.62 Billion

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Aircraft Certification Services Market

The Business Research Company's Aircraft Certification Services Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The aircraft certification services sector has seen notable expansion recently, reflecting the growing complexity and volume of the aviation industry. As air travel demand rises and new technologies emerge, the need for thorough certification processes becomes more critical. Let's explore the current market size, driving factors, regional outlook, and the trends shaping this vital industry.

Market Size and Projected Growth in the Aircraft Certification Services Market

The aircraft certification services market has experienced significant growth over recent years. It is anticipated to increase from $4.62 billion in 2025 to $4.98 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This historic growth has been driven by the surge in aircraft production volumes, stricter aviation safety regulations, modernization efforts of existing aircraft fleets, expansion of modification programs, and intensified regulatory compliance demands. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $6.62 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Factors contributing to this upward trajectory include growing certification requirements for electric and hybrid aircraft, increasing certification activities related to advanced air mobility, the expansion of UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) certification, wider adoption of new propulsion technologies, and greater international alignment of aviation standards.

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Understanding Aircraft Certification Services and Their Role

Aircraft certification services encompass professional evaluations that confirm aircraft, their components, systems, and modifications meet the stringent airworthiness, safety, and regulatory standards established by aviation authorities like the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). These services are essential to ensure that aerospace products receive mandatory certification before they enter commercial production or operation, guaranteeing safety and compliance in the aviation sector.

Key Drivers Behind Growing Demand in the Aircraft Certification Services Market

One of the primary growth drivers in this market is the rising production and delivery of aircraft. The manufacturing process and handover of aircraft to customers require that every unit meets rigorous quality, safety, and certification standards. Demand for new commercial aircraft is escalating as airlines look to expand and modernize their fleets, aiming to accommodate increasing passenger traffic and enhance fuel efficiency. This increase in aircraft manufacturing directly fuels the need for certification services to verify compliance with airworthiness and safety regulations prior to deployment. For instance, in February 2026, the ADS Group, a UK-based trade organization, reported that 1,411 aircraft were delivered in 2025-a 25% rise compared to the previous year-highlighting how production growth is propelling the certification market.

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Regional Market Leadership and Growth Outlook for Aircraft Certification Services

In 2025, North America held the largest share within the aircraft certification services market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing area during the forecast period. The market report examines key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad perspective on global market trends and opportunities.

What's included in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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The Aircraft Certification Services Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4%, reaching a value of $6.62 billion News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 12, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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