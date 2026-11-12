CAQM Chief Visits Punjab As Stubble Burning Cases Cross 5,500

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 12 (IANS) With the number of farm fires in Punjab crossing the 5,500 mark by Wednesday, Union Minister of Environment Bhupender Yadav directed Rajesh Verma, chairperson, Centre for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas, to visit the state and review the situation.

Verma visited Fatehgarh Sahib, Khanna and Patiala on Thursday, November 12, 2026, to review crop residue management and enforcement measures amid the recent rise in stubble-burning incidents.

During his meeting with officials, the CAQM chief focused on intensified patrolling, satellite monitoring of fire hotspots, effective utilisation of CRM machinery and promoting the use of paddy straw as industrial boiler fuel.

Directions were issued to district administrations and police for strict enforcement, stronger coordination, enhanced field monitoring and zero tolerance towards stubble burning, the ministry has said.

On November 11, the cumulative number of stubble burning cases in the district reached 5,517. The maximum number of cases were reported from the Ferozepur, Tarn Taran and Sangrur districts. Despite government orders, farmers are continuing with the activity.

On November 10, there were 345 fresh incidents in the state. A day later, 515 cases were reported, impacting air quality in the Delhi NCR region severely. According to government statistics, 4,657 cases of stubble burning were recorded in the state between September 15 and November 9. Ferozepur contributed 728 of these, followed by Tarn Taran (687), Sangrur (628) and Bathinda (499).

Authorities have swung into action and registered 1,259 FIRs under Section 223 (disobedience of order promulgated by public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Fines, totalling more than Rs 85 lakh, have been imposed in 1,695 cases. Of this, nearly Rs 37 lakh has been recovered. The government has also made 1,637 red entries in land records for stubble burning. A farmer with a red entry is not entitled to receive a loan against his farmland or sell it.

Farmers resort to stubble burning to clear their farmlands for the wheat crop immediately after paddy is harvested in October and November. The monitoring period starts from September 15, two weeks ahead of paddy procurement.

While incidents continue to be reported, numbers have come down significantly over the last few years. In 2023, the number of cases reported was 36,663. This fell to 10,909 in 2024 and 5,114 in 2025.

The figure has gone up this year. Officials have said that not all farm fires get recorded, as farmers have shifted the timing to between 4 pm and 6 pm to avoid the standard afternoon satellite observation period.