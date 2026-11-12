Bihar: Rohini Acharya Arrives In Patna For Chhath, Says She Will Meet Nitish Kumar

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 12 (IANS) Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, arrived in Patna on Thursday to celebrate Chhath and used the occasion to comment on state and national politics, targeting the BJP-led government over crime, inflation and other issues.

Speaking to reporters at Patna airport, she extended Chhath greetings to the people of Bihar and those observing the festival fast.

Asked whether she would meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Rohini said she had no hesitation in visiting him, describing him as her uncle.

"Why wouldn't I go? He is my uncle. Since it is Chhath, I will certainly visit him to partake in the Kharna prasad," she said.

On speculation about taking up an active political role or getting a major responsibility in the RJD, she said such decisions rested with the party's top leadership. For now, her focus was on celebrating Chhath, she added.

Commenting on the INDIA bloc and opposition unity, Rohini said the political parties concerned would decide the coalition's structure.

However, she maintained that all opposition parties must set aside their differences and unite if they wanted to remove the BJP from power.

Asked about references to Nitish Kumar in connection with Sonia Gandhi's recently published book, she said she had not read the book yet and would comment only after going through it.

Rohini also criticised the state government over the law-and-order situation, alleging that crime was rising across Bihar and pointing to incidents in which police personnel had been killed.

She also referred to allegations of land grabbing against people linked to those in power.

She cited the silver robbery in Darbhanga and a terrorist attack on security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir while questioning the Centre's policies.

Taking a swipe at her critics, Rohini said those who had once questioned Lalu Prasad were now being judged by the public, which could assess the difference between their statements and actions.

Meanwhile, when asked about the wedding of the daughter of Mokama MLA Anant Singh, Rohini extended her congratulations and wished the newlywed a happy and prosperous future.