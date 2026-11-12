EPC Summit In Dublin: Security And Energy Issues Addressed - Trend's Special Correspondent Reports (VIDEO)
According to Trend 's special correspondent, Laman Zeynalova, the summit is taking place at a time when Europe is facing growing security threats, economic pressures, and questions about its place in an increasingly unstable world.
The event is being held at the Dublin Convention Center and brings together leaders from up to 50 countries.
The summit is being chaired by the President of the European Council and the Prime Minister of Ireland.
Its theme is“Europe: Strong, Secure, and Connected.” As the correspondent noted, this theme captures the essence of Europe's efforts to become more competitive and resilient and to prepare for the challenges it faces at its borders.
On the agenda are Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, security threats from the Middle East, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as transportation and energy issues.
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