DP World Ranked #1 Logistics Company In Dominican Republic For Corporate Reputation And ESG Responsibility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company leads logistics sector for second consecutive year, climbing to 58th nationally in corporate reputation and 43rd in ESG responsibility in Merco República Dominicana 2026 rankings

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has been recognized as the #1 company in the logistics sector for corporate reputation and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) responsibility in the Dominican Republic for the second consecutive year. The recognition comes from the Merco Empresas República Dominicana 2026 rankings, one of Ibero-America's leading corporate reputation benchmarks.

Overall, DP World ranked 58th among the 100 companies with the strongest corporate reputations in the country, up from 81st in 2025. In the separate ESG responsibility ranking, the company placed 43rd nationally, up from 80th in 2025.

The recognition reflects DP World's growing role in strengthening the Dominican Republic's position as a strategic trade and logistics hub in the Americas. Through its integrated operations in Caucedo, the company brings together port infrastructure, logistics services and an expanding Dominican Republic Economic Zone (DREZ) to connect businesses with global markets, attract investment and support the country's long-term competitiveness.

Manuel Martínez, CEO of DP World in the Dominican Republic, said: "Being ranked first in our sector for corporate reputation and ESG responsibility is a meaningful recognition of the trust our employees, customers, communities and partners place in us every day. It reflects not only how we operate, but also the value we create for the Dominican Republic. We remain committed to investing in infrastructure, innovation, and local talent, while building a more connected, competitive, and sustainable future for the country."

The recognition comes as DP World continues to expand its port, logistics and industrial operations in the Dominican Republic, strengthening the country's connectivity to global markets. The company recently completed the first phase of new warehousing construction at its DREZ, increasing capacity for manufacturing and logistics operations while creating new opportunities for investment and growth.

Beyond its operations, DP World supports local communities through initiatives focused on education, job training, environmental sustainability and community development, helping create opportunities for future generations.

The company's economic impact is reflected in independent research by Oxford Economics, which found that DP World's operations at Caucedo supported US$269 million in GDP and nearly 5,000 jobs nationwide in 2024. The study also projected that improved trade connectivity could increase the Dominican Republic's annual goods exports by up to US$2.4 billion by 2035.

The Merco Empresas ranking draws on nearly 1,700 surveys, 16 information sources and evaluations from business leaders, industry experts and the public, alongside company performance indicators. Its methodology is independently reviewed by KPMG.

For DP World, the recognition reinforces its commitment to responsible growth and its ambition to help position the Dominican Republic as a leading logistics and industrial hub, connecting local opportunities with global trade.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: ...

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what's possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



