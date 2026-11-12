Nuclear Power Plant Services Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032 6.83% CAGR Drives Growth To USD 123.03 Billion As AI, Life Extension, And Decommissioning Expand Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maximize ROI through integrated lifecycle services, AI-enabled maintenance, outage optimization, resilient supply chains, workforce development, and regulatory alignment.

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Nuclear Power Plant Services Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Nuclear Power Plant Services Market research report provides a comprehensive assessment of the services supporting safe, reliable, compliant, and efficient nuclear generating assets throughout their life cycles. The market is projected to reach USD 82.35 billion in 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 6.83% to USD 123.03 billion by 2032. Coverage includes engineering, maintenance, inspection, outage management, fuel support, safety assessment, modernization, waste management, decommissioning, and workforce qualification.

Market Growth Drivers

Demand is shaped by aging reactor fleets, operating-life extensions, new-build programs, energy-security priorities, regulatory requirements, and the need for dependable low-carbon electricity. Operators are increasing investments in condition monitoring, component qualification, outage efficiency, cybersecurity, supply-chain resilience, and regulatory documentation.

Expanding decommissioning and radioactive-waste obligations are also broadening requirements beyond routine operations and maintenance. The analysis supports strategic planning by clarifying where lifecycle needs, regulatory pressures, and infrastructure investment are creating service opportunities.

Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation

Artificial intelligence is gaining relevance across predictive maintenance, image-based inspection, anomaly detection, document analysis, outage planning, and workforce decision support. Near-term value is strongest where AI augments qualified professionals rather than replaces safety-critical judgment.



Adoption depends on high-quality, traceable plant data.

Models require rigorous validation, explainability, and human oversight.

Operational technology must be protected through secure architectures. Governance and accountability remain essential for model-assisted decisions.

Regional Market Insights



North America: Life extensions, compliance, outage optimization, cybersecurity, and operational resilience drive demand.

Latin America: Established operations are accompanied by selective modernization and capability building.

Europe: Aging-fleet management, safety upgrades, waste policy, decommissioning, and energy security are central priorities.

Middle East and Africa: Opportunities center on new-build support, institutional development, workforce skills, grid planning, and maintenance readiness. Asia-Pacific: Large fleets, new construction, technology development, and domestic service expansion increase the importance of localization and regulatory alignment.

These regional comparisons enable market-entry teams to align services with local licensing regimes, fleet maturity, and infrastructure needs while reducing regulatory and execution risks.

Economic Group and Strategic Alliance Insights



ASEAN: Knowledge transfer, regulatory development, and workforce preparation reflect varying levels of nuclear readiness.

BRICS: Major fleets and fuel-cycle expertise support cooperation alongside domestic supply-chain development.

European Union: Common safety principles coexist with national responsibility, while decommissioning and waste management remain prominent. G7, GCC, and NATO: Priorities include fleet reliability, advanced technologies, skilled labor, institutional capacity, cybersecurity, and critical-infrastructure resilience.

Selected Country Priorities



United States and Canada: License renewal, refurbishment, cybersecurity, fuel security, advanced reactors, and decommissioning.

China, India, and South Korea: Fleet expansion, domestic supply chains, technology development, and export-oriented engineering.

France and United Kingdom: Existing-fleet support, life extension, new builds, fuel-cycle services, and legacy decommissioning.

Germany and Italy: Decommissioning, radioactive-waste management, and site remediation.

Japan: Post-accident safety, reactor restarts, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Brazil, Mexico, and Spain: Reliable plant support, compliance, lifecycle management, and decommissioning planning. Australia: Regulation, research, workforce skills, and policy capacity.

Strategic Priorities for Industry Leaders

Leading providers should combine safety performance, regulatory expertise, and asset-specific knowledge with integrated inspection, maintenance, modernization, cybersecurity, waste-management, and decommissioning capabilities. Competitive positioning can be strengthened through resilient supply chains, technician development, succession planning, and partnerships with utilities, regulators, research institutions, and local suppliers.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is forecast to reach USD 123.03 billion by 2032 at a 6.83% CAGR.

Aging fleets, life extensions, new construction, and decommissioning are expanding lifecycle service demand.

AI offers measurable operational value when supported by nuclear-grade governance and human oversight.

Regional regulations, local-content expectations, and fleet technologies require tailored delivery models. Long-term advantage depends on safety, compliance, digital security, skilled personnel, and supply-chain resilience.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.1.1. Expanding Construction and Commissioning Pipeline

4.3.1.2. Fleet Ageing and Long-Term Operation

4.3.1.3. Electricity Demand and Energy-Security Priorities

4.3.1.4. Digitalization and Higher Service Intensity

4.3.1.5. Mandatory Decommissioning and Waste Obligations

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.2.1. Capital Intensity and Financing Exposure

4.3.2.2. Lengthy Licensing and Procurement Cycles

4.3.2.3. Supplier Qualification and Certification Barriers

4.3.2.4. Policy and Public-Acceptance Uncertainty

4.3.2.5. In-House Capability and Incumbent Lifecycle Ties

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.3.1. Predictive Maintenance and Condition-Based Services

4.3.3.2. Digital I&C Modernization and Cybersecurity

4.3.3.3. New-Build Commissioning and Localization

4.3.3.4. Life Extension and Major Modernization

4.3.3.5. Integrated Decommissioning and Waste Services

4.3.3.6. Small Modular Reactor Lifecycle Services

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.3.4.1. Qualified Workforce and Knowledge Retention

4.3.4.2. Cost and Schedule Execution

4.3.4.3. Contract Scope and Risk Allocation

4.3.4.4. Supply-Chain Quality and Qualification

4.3.4.5. Configuration Data and Handover Integrity

4.3.4.6. Geopolitical Fragmentation and Localization Complexity

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026

7. Nuclear Power Plant Services Market, by Service Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Maintenance Services

7.2.1. Preventive Maintenance

7.2.2. Corrective Maintenance

7.2.3. Predictive Maintenance

7.3. Construction & Commissioning Services

7.4. Modernization & Life Extension Services

7.5. Engineering Services

7.5.1. Design Services

7.5.2. Systems Engineering & Integration

7.5.3. Project Management Services

7.5.4. Configuration Management Services

7.6. Operations Management Services

7.7. Decommissioning Services

7.8. Waste Management Services

7.8.1. Storage & Disposal Support

7.8.2. Radiological Waste Treatment

7.8.3. Spent Fuel Processing

7.8.4. Waste Packaging & Transportation

7.9. Inspection & Testing Services

7.10. Safety, Security & Compliance Services

7.11. Procurement & Supply Chain Services

7.12. Refueling Services

7.13. Radiation Protection Services

7.14. Consultancy & Training

8. Nuclear Power Plant Services Market, by Reactor Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Pressurized Water Reactors

8.3. Boiling Water Reactors

8.4. Heavy Water Reactors

8.5. Gas-Cooled Reactors

8.6. Light Water Graphite Reactors

8.7. Fast Neutron Reactors

9. Nuclear Power Plant Services Market, by Contract Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Fixed Price

9.3. Cost Plus

9.4. Time & Material

9.5. Labor-Hour

10. Nuclear Power Plant Services Market, by End User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Utilities

10.3. Government Agencies

10.4. Research Institutes

11. Nuclear Power Plant Services Market, by Plant Lifecycle Stage

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Long-Term Operation

11.3. Initial Operating Life

11.4. Construction

11.5. Decommissioning & Site Restoration

11.6. Planning & Development

11.7. Commissioning & Start-Up

12. Nuclear Power Plant Services Market, by Reactor Capacity

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Above 300 MWe

12.3. Up to 300 MWe

13. Nuclear Power Plant Services Market, by Supplier Engagement Model

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Project-Based Services

13.3. Co-Sourced Functions

13.4. Fully Outsourced Functions

13.5. Staff Augmentation

14. Nuclear Power Plant Services Market, by Region

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Europe

14.3. Asia-Pacific

14.4. North America

14.5. Middle East

14.6. Latin America

14.7. Africa

15. Nuclear Power Plant Services Market, by Group

15.1. Introduction

15.2. NATO

15.3. G7

15.4. BRICS

15.5. European Union

15.6. GCC

15.7. ASEAN

16. Nuclear Power Plant Services Market, by Country

16.1. Introduction

16.2. United States

16.3. China

16.4. France

16.5. Russia

16.6. Japan

16.7. South Korea

16.8. Canada

16.9. United Kingdom

16.10. India

16.11. Germany

16.12. Spain

16.13. Brazil

16.14. Italy

16.15. Mexico

16.16. Australia

17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

17.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

17.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

17.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

17.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

17.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

17.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

18. Company Profiles

18.1. Westinghouse Electric Company LLC

18.2. Electricite de France S.A.

18.3. Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation

18.4. China General Nuclear Power Corporation

18.5. Orano SA

18.6. AtkinsRealis Group Inc.

18.7. Bechtel Group, Inc.

18.8. GE Vernova

18.9. Doosan Enerbility Co., Ltd.

18.10. Day & Zimmermann, Inc.

18.11. Holtec International

18.12. Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd.

18.13. Fluor Corporation

18.14. Amentum Services, Inc.

18.15. Assystem S.A.

18.16. Veolia Environnement S.A.

18.17. Curtiss-Wright Corporation

18.18. BWX Technologies, Inc.

18.19. Bilfinger SE

18.20. Babcock International Group PLC

18.21. Korea Electric Power Corporation

18.22. Larsen & Toubro Limited

18.23. ENERCON Services, Inc.

18.24. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

18.25. Tractebel Engineering S.A.

18.26. AFRY AB

18.27. Studsvik AB

18.28. Ansaldo Nucleare S.p.A.

18.29. Fortum Oyj

18.30. TUV SUD AG

18.31. MISTRAS Group, Inc.

18.32. Tata Consulting Engineers Limited

18.33. China National Nuclear Corporation

18.34. EnergySolutions, LLC

18.35. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

18.36. Onet Technologies

18.37. Sargent & Lundy, L.L.C.

18.38. Siemens Energy AG

18.39. Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

18.40. SKODA JS a.s.

19. Key Experts

LIST OF FIGURES [25]

LIST OF TABLES [333]

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