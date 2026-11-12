Most Consumers Plan To Purchase Private Brands This Holiday Season, New Report Finds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advantage Solutions and Daymon's Private Brand Intelligence Report Reveals How Value, Wellness, and Seasonal Flavor Trends Are Reshaping Holiday Shopping Habits

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV), the leading omnichannel retail solutions agency in North America, and its private brands business, Daymon, today released the Holiday 2026 Private Brand Intelligence Report (PBIR). A top finding in the proprietary report shows that 82% of consumers plan to purchase private brands this holiday season.

“No season tells us more about what consumers value than the holidays, and Daymon's research is what helps our brand and retail clients win,” said Dave Peacock, CEO of Advantage Solutions.“This year, consumers are balancing tighter budgets with the desire to celebrate, and they're making deliberate choices about where to save. That's where private brands and other high-value, high-quality products are driving purchasing decisions.”

By the Numbers: How Consumers Are Preparing for the Holidays



93% of consumers are celebrating Thanksgiving; 95% are celebrating Christmas.

52% of Gen Z plan to host Thanksgiving; 53% of millennials plan to host Christmas.

87% of consumers say they will be spending the same or more on holiday groceries this year.

71% of consumers choose to shop at certain retailers because of their private brands.

77% of consumers plan to purchase products with seasonal flavors. 69% of consumers try to balance healthy choices with holiday indulgences.

Going Deeper: Research-Backed Trends Shaping the Holiday Season



Holiday Flavors and Scents Are in Demand: Seasonal flavors and scents continue to drive holiday purchases, with interest strongest among younger generations. This section reviews the top holiday flavors of the year and how retailers are using scents and shapes to bring the season to life.

The Ingredients to Weather-Proof Your Limited-Time Offer Program: Seasonal limited-time offer (LTO) programs are now a fixture of retail strategy, but a selling window of a few weeks often requires a year or more of planning. This section outlines how retailers can align teams, build the right assortment, and manage operational risks to deliver a successful program.

Finding the Holiday Balance: Financial pressure and year-round wellness priorities are reshaping how consumers shop for the holidays. This section explores how private brands can meet evolving expectations and deliver greater overall value, helping shoppers stretch their budgets and balance health-oriented choices with seasonal indulgences. A Look at Non-Foods: While food drives the majority of private brand sales, categories like pet, home, and decor are a growing force. This section examines how a clear non-foods strategy can create new opportunities for future holiday seasons.

“Consumers increasingly see private brands as a holiday staple they can trust, choosing them for quality as much as value,” said Christine Boenig, President of Daymon North America.“That trust gives retailers an opening to innovate, from seasonal flavors to new products built for every holiday occasion, and this report is designed to give them a head start on 2027. Whether retailers are refining their holiday lineup or building something new, Daymon's product development and quality assurance expertise helps them turn these insights into private brand growth.”

Daymon has independently produced its PBIR since 2018, with current editions released twice a year to showcase summer and holiday consumer habits. The Holiday 2026 edition includes proprietary research from two national surveys of adult consumers responsible for shopping in their households. In total, the two studies received more than 2,000 responses from consumers about their purchasing behavior, perceptions around private brands, and seasonal shopping considerations.

The Holiday 2026 PBIR is part of Advantage360, the thought leadership platform of Advantage Solutions that delivers data-driven insights and research across the consumer goods and retail industries. To read the full report, download it here.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions is the leading omnichannel retail solutions agency in North America, uniquely positioned at the intersection of consumer-packaged goods (CPG) brands and retailers. With its data- and technology-powered services, Advantage leverages its unparalleled insights, expertise and scale to help brands and retailers of all sizes generate demand and get products into the hands of consumers, wherever they shop. Whether it's creating meaningful moments and experiences in-store and online, optimizing assortment and merchandising, or accelerating e-commerce and digital capabilities, Advantage is the trusted partner that keeps commerce and life moving. Advantage has offices throughout North America and strategic investments and owned operations in select international markets. For more information, please visit YourADV.com.

About Daymon

Daymon is a leading private brand agency with decades of experience partnering with global manufacturers, retailers, and brands. Through a comprehensive suite of solutions including brand strategy, analytics and insights, category management, product development, sourcing, quality assurance, and creative design, Daymon helps clients build private brand programs that deliver lasting value and earn lasting shopper loyalty. Daymon is a subsidiary of Advantage Solutions. For more information, please visit Daymon.com.

Media Contact:

Katie Russo, Advantage Solutions

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501-282-5069