FIVE IRON GOLF TO OPEN DOWNTOWN AUSTIN FLAGSHIP THIS DECEMBER

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Congress Avenue Flagship to Combine Indoor Golf, a Dedicated Fitness and Entertainment Center, With Exclusive Founding and Student Memberships Available

Austin, TX, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Iron Golf, the global leader in indoor golf and social entertainment, today announced plans to open its newest flagship location in downtown Austin this December. Located at 501 Congress Avenue, the venue will mark Five Iron Golf's second location in Texas, bringing the brand's signature blend of golf, entertainment and hospitality to the heart of the city, alongside its first company-owned and operated branded fitness center.

Ahead of its anticipated December opening, Five Iron Golf is introducing two exclusive membership opportunities for Austin, including a limited Founding Membership offering capped at just 100 members and a new student membership program designed with the city's college community in mind. The student membership marks a first for Five Iron Golf, giving currently enrolled college and university students a dedicated way to enjoy the brand's signature golf, fitness and social experiences at a preferred monthly rate. With the University of Texas at Austin just blocks away, the program will give Longhorns and other local college students a new place to practice their game, stay active, connect with friends and enjoy everything the downtown destination has to offer.

"Austin has been on our radar for a long time, and Congress Avenue feels like the perfect place for Five Iron," said Jared Solomon, Co-Founder and CEO of Five Iron Golf. "We're creating a place where people can improve their game, compete with friends, host an event or simply enjoy a night out. We're excited to bring that experience to downtown Austin and start building a community around it."

Memberships at Five Iron Golf Austin bring golf and fitness together, with both Founding and Student Memberships offering access to the venue's dedicated fitness center, daily simulator time, anytime walk-in privileges, discounts on food, beverages and lessons, a complimentary Swing Evaluation and a $100 account credit. Founding Memberships start at $159 per month with a 12-month commitment or $179 per month with a three-month commitment and include exclusive Five Iron merchandise. The new Student Membership offers currently enrolled college and university students, including those attending the University of Texas at Austin, 20% off the standard monthly membership rate, separate from the limited-time Founding Membership offer, with no long-term commitment or initiation fee. Interested students can fill out a membership form, schedule a preview or visit Five Iron Golf at 501 Congress Avenue.

Spanning approximately 12,500 square feet and expected to create approximately 30 local jobs, Five Iron Golf Austin will feature 12 state-of-the-art Trackman simulator, giving guests access to more than 400 iconic golf courses, including Pebble Beach and St. Andrews. The downtown flagship will also introduce duckpin bowling, a dedicated fitness center and a full bar and kitchen, bringing golf, fitness and entertainment together under one roof.

Golfers of all ages and experience levels will find opportunities to improve their game, compete and connect with the local golf community. From private lessons with PGA-certified instructors and personalized Callaway Tour Fittin services to seasonal league, junior clinic and women's programming, Five Iron Golf Austin will offer year-round ways to play, practice and enjoy the game, regardless of the weather.

Beyond the fairways, Five Iron Golf Austin will bring a new social and entertainment destination to Congress Avenue. Guests can enjoy after-work happy hours, date nights, family outings and friendly competition over duckpin bowling, with a full bar and kitchen rounding out the experience. Dedicated private event space will also accommodate birthday celebrations, private parties, team outings and corporate events, giving downtown residents, UT Austin students and local businesses a place to gather, celebrate and have fun.

With locations across the U.S. and internationally, Five Iron Golf continues to expand its footprint as a place where players of all levels can improve their game, gather with friends and experience the game in new, modern ways. To learn more about Five Iron Golf Austin or secure a Founding or Student Membership, visit fiveirongolf.co.

About Five Iron Golf

Five Iron Golf, backed by North Castle Partners, Callaway Golf, and Danny Meyer's Enlightened Hospitality Investments, is a leader in indoor golf and entertainment with a global presence of over 50 locations across 20 states and 7 countries. Recognized for its cutting-edge simulators, premium amenities, top-tier instruction, and lively community feel, Five Iron Golf provides a dynamic atmosphere for playing, practicing, and partying. By seamlessly integrating technology, social engagement, and competitive spirit, Five Iron Golf is reshaping the indoor golf experience with something for everyone. Beyond golf, Five Iron serves as an ideal space for private celebrations and corporate gatherings alike. Tee up good times at fiveirongolf.com

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Five Iron Golf Austin (Interior) Five Iron Golf Austin – Performance Center

CONTACT: Danielle Kindelmann Five Iron Golf 6312521208...