RNA Interference (Rnai) - Global Strategic Business Report: Capture The US$8 Billion 2032 Market As Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Qiagen, Benitec Biopharma, And Silence Therapeutics

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "RNA Interference (RNAi) - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global RNA interference (RNAi) market was valued at US$3.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$8 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7% during the forecast period. The market outlook reflects increasing investment in RNAi therapeutics, drug discovery, functional genomics, precision medicine and agricultural biotechnology.

RNA Interference Market Trends and Growth Drivers

RNAi has become an important platform for targeted gene silencing, therapeutic development and genomic research. Small interfering RNA (siRNA) and microRNA (miRNA) guide the RNA-induced silencing complex to specific messenger RNA targets, inhibiting translation or promoting degradation. This targeted activity supports gene-function studies, target validation and the development of therapies directed at disease-associated proteins.

Market growth is being accelerated by advances in lipid nanoparticle delivery, improved stability of RNAi compounds and greater precision in gene targeting. The integration of RNAi with genomic technologies, including CRISPR-based platforms, is also expanding its role in biological research and drug development. Demand for personalized medicine is creating additional opportunities for RNAi-based treatments tailored to specific molecular and genetic profiles.

Regulatory approvals for RNAi therapeutics, expanding clinical pipelines and sustained public and private funding are strengthening the commercial outlook. Beyond healthcare, RNAi applications in agriculture support the development of crops with improved yield, pest resistance, nutritional characteristics and environmental sustainability.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the global RNA interference market by value in US dollars, covering the following segments:



Component: Products and services.

Application: Drug discovery and development, functional genomics and other applications.

End Use: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutions, contract research organizations (CROs) and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). Geography: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Country-level coverage includes France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, alongside other key regional markets.

Key RNAi Market Insights



The products segment is forecast to reach US$4.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.5%.

The services segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 16.7% through 2032.

The United States RNAi market was valued at US$887.5 million in 2025.

China is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5%, reaching approximately US$1.7 billion by 2032. Japan, Canada, Germany and the wider Asia-Pacific region are expected to provide additional growth opportunities.

Strategic Value of the Report



Independent annual sales analysis and RNAi market forecasts from 2025 through 2032.

Detailed evaluation of market drivers, restraints, emerging technologies and commercial opportunities.

Competitive intelligence covering leading RNAi companies and their presence across major geographic markets.

Analysis of high-growth components, applications and end-use sectors.

Actionable insights designed to support investment planning, market entry, portfolio development and strategic decision-making. Complimentary report updates for one year, providing access to relevant market developments.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global RNA interference market evolve through 2032?

Which factors are driving or restraining RNAi market growth?

Which components, applications and end-use segments offer the strongest opportunities?

How will regional and segment-level market positions change during the forecast period? Which companies are shaping the competitive environment for RNAi therapeutics and technologies?

Companies Featured



Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Benitec Biopharma

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Quark Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Silence Therapeutics plc

Domain Expert Insights



Expert-informed analysis: The research incorporates perspectives from specialists across industry, enterprise and academia, providing context beyond conventional secondary research.

Early market signals: The report tracks shifts identified through expert discussions, corporate activity and market-relevant developments before they are fully reflected in established datasets.

Validated intelligence base: Findings draw on conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications and other verified sources.

Strategic market direction: The analysis connects emerging signals with RNAi market drivers, competitive activity and developments likely to influence future business strategy.

Company intelligence: Coverage extends beyond market-level forecasts to assess organizations participating in and shaping the RNA interference competitive landscape. Relevant market share analysis: Competitive structures are evaluated across major regions where market share analysis provides meaningful strategic value, with the level of detail aligned to local market dynamics.

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the global RNA interference market, combining quantitative forecasts with expert-led analysis to support pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology organizations, investors, research institutions and other stakeholders evaluating opportunities in RNAi therapeutics, gene silencing technologies and functional genomics.

Key Attributes:

