Saudi Arabia Drawn Over Mandrel Mechanical Tube Market Report, 2025-2031 Automotive Demand And Vision 2030 Infrastructure Unlock Strategic Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through localized production, automation, sustainable processes, customization and export partnerships targeting automotive, infrastructure, and oil & gas demand.

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Drawn Over Mandrel Mechanical Tube Market in Saudi Arabia" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drawn over mandrel mechanical tube market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2025 to 2031. The Saudi Arabian market is also forecast to record strong growth during this period, supported by demand from the automotive & transportation sectors, continued infrastructure development, and the need for seamless & defect-free tubes. The analysis covers market value ($B) from 2019 to 2031.

The outlook for the drawn over mandrel mechanical tube market in Saudi Arabia remains positive, with opportunities across automobile production, machinery manufacturing, and hydraulic systems.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the type category, carbon grade tubes are expected to record higher growth over the forecast period. Within the application category, automobile is expected to witness the highest growth.

Emerging Trends in the Drawn Over Mandrel Mechanical Tube Market in Saudi Arabia



Digital manufacturing: Automation, IoT-enabled systems, and data analytics are improving production precision, efficiency, real-time monitoring, and waste reduction.

Sustainable production: Manufacturers are adopting energy-efficient processes, eco-friendly materials, and waste reduction practices to meet environmental requirements and customer expectations.

Customized products: Demand for application-specific sizes, finishes, and performance characteristics is encouraging product innovation for automotive, industrial, and construction uses.

Advanced quality control: Non-destructive testing and AI-driven inspection systems are helping manufacturers reduce defects, maintain consistency, and comply with international standards. Export expansion: Compliance with global standards, competitive pricing, and regional partnerships are supporting access to international markets.

Recent Developments



Automated drawing, precision machining, and Industry 4.0 technologies are increasing production efficiency and supporting consistent tube quality.

Vision 2030 infrastructure initiatives are generating demand for durable mechanical tubes used in transportation, utilities, water systems, and urban development.

Oil and gas exploration, production, and pipeline upgrades continue to support demand for high-strength, corrosion-resistant tubing.

Greater adoption of API and ISO standards is improving product credibility and strengthening export potential. Investment in domestic manufacturing facilities is reducing import dependence, improving supply chain reliability, and encouraging technology transfer and employment.

Strategic Growth Opportunities



Infrastructure projects: Suppliers can address demand from transportation, utilities, construction, and industrial development by offering durable tubes that meet project-specific requirements.

Oil and gas applications: Customized tubes designed for demanding exploration, extraction, and refining environments offer significant growth potential.

Product and process innovation: Improved drawing techniques, material treatments, automation, and precision controls can enhance surface finish, strength, and production consistency.

Sustainable manufacturing: Energy-efficient operations and lower-waste production can improve regulatory alignment and appeal to customers with environmental targets. Localized production and partnerships: Collaboration with regional suppliers, distributors, and government entities can lower logistics costs, improve market access, and accelerate knowledge transfer.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key drivers:



Advanced manufacturing technologies are improving product performance, production capacity, and cost efficiency.

Infrastructure investment under Vision 2030 is increasing the use of mechanical tubes in construction and industrial projects.

Automotive, machinery manufacturing, hydraulic systems, and oil and gas operations require precise, durable tubing. Economic diversification and industrialization are encouraging domestic production and capacity expansion.

Key challenges:



Volatile steel and other raw material prices can affect manufacturing costs, margins, and pricing strategies.

Compliance with strict safety, quality, and environmental standards requires continued investment in testing and certification. High capital requirements for advanced production facilities may limit entry and expansion, particularly for smaller manufacturers.

Country Wise Outlook

Saudi Arabia is positioned for sustained growth in drawn over mandrel mechanical tubes as Vision 2030 accelerates infrastructure modernization, industrial localization, and economic diversification. Demand is expected to remain strongest in automobile production, machinery manufacturing, hydraulic systems, oil and gas operations, construction, and utilities. Expansion of domestic manufacturing, alignment with international quality standards, and stronger export capabilities are expected to improve supply security and reinforce the country's position as a regional mechanical tubing hub.

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