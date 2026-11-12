DOPE Labs Launches DOPE: A Personal AI Agent For Prediction Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Personal AI Agent Turns What Matters Most to People into Actionable Trades on Prediction Markets

New York, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DOPE Labs today launched DOPE, a personal AI agent that turns what matters to people into actionable trades on prediction markets. Talk to DOPE. Score your best play. Text DOPE a question or a hunch, and it finds the trade hidden in it. Then it remembers what matters to you and connects what you didn't know was connected.

iPhone users can try DOPE by clicking this link to register and begin messaging DOPE in iMessage. Users can ask about a game, team, player prop or another topic, and DOPE does the searching, reading and working out of what a price implies.

“Because prediction markets now cover sports, politics, the economy and culture, and their prices move with every headline, finding the right market and the trade that expresses a view still takes time and expertise. DOPE does that work,” said Andrew Lawrence, founder and CEO of Dope and creator of the first parimutuel derivatives platform.“People have questions and markets have answers. DOPE connects them instantly.”

People interact with DOPE the way they'd text a friend, using words, a link, a photo or a voice memo. A user might ask why a team's price is falling while it is still ahead. DOPE explains that the team's star player has just gone to the locker room and that the market has fallen from 68¢ to 41¢. If the user thinks the team will hold on, DOPE builds the trade: the outcome, the price and the potential return, ready to review. The user can ask questions, push back or change the trade. Nothing is placed until the user confirms it.

DOPE remembers what matters to users, then connects what they didn't know was connected. It keeps track of the markets they talk about, what they said about them and the trades they act on, and it brings them back when it matters. A user who told DOPE in September that Democrats sweep the election only if crude stays above $80 might hear back weeks later that the condition has half-written itself, and that the oil price he/she was watching and the war are, in DOPE's words, "the same variable wearing different hats."

DOPE also doesn't wait to be asked. Every morning it texts each user the Daily Fix, an edition written around the markets and stories they follow. A Knicks fan wakes up to "Your Knicks dropped the Cup opener as the favorite": the result, the price that lost, and the next game already on the board. DOPE forgets on request.

DOPE offers many benefits, including:

Real-time research. DOPE works from live market prices, live scores and detailed sports statistics, polling and election history, economic data and the news, and explains what prices imply.

Building trades. DOPE turns a view into a trade on a single outcome, or a combo that joins several outcomes into one trade, including during live games.

Lets users shape the trade. Users can ask why, challenge the reasoning, change the amount or swap an outcome, and DOPE reworks the trade.



Real-time monitoring. Users can ask DOPE to watch a market, and it messages them when something changes. Leaves the decision with the user. Users who hold an account at a CFTC-regulated prediction-market exchange can connect it to DOPE. DOPE prepares each order; the user reviews and confirms it, and it is placed from their own account. DOPE does not hold user funds and is not a counterparty to any trade.

About DOPE

Created by DOPE Labs LLC, DOPE is personal AI for prediction markets. Users text DOPE what they are curious about; DOPE finds the trade hidden in it, remembers what matters to them, and builds a trade they review and confirm. Just text DOPE in iMessage -- go.askdope.com/press or find DOPE at askdope.com. Andrew Lawrence founded DOPE in July 2026. He previously founded the first parimutuel derivatives platform, whose technology powers the Hong Kong Jockey Club's wagering pools. That technology also formed the basis of an early prediction-market platform later acquired by Goldman Sachs. Lawrence has spent more than two decades building and underwriting structured financial products. He was previously a Partner at Pantera Capital and holds degrees from Wharton and MIT

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