Global Quantum Computing Market Report 2026-2035: Trends, Forecast, And Competitive Analysis Market To Reach $9.8 Billion At 19.5% CAGR As Cloud And Finance Lead

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize scalable cloud and hybrid quantum systems for financial modeling, logistics optimization, drug discovery and cybersecurity, with APAC emerging as a key growth hub.

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Quantum Computing Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global quantum computing market is expected to reach an estimated $9.8 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2026 to 2035. Key market drivers include rising demand for advanced computing in research, growing adoption in financial modeling and risk analysis, and increasing demand for high speed data processing.

The market outlook remains promising, with opportunities across space & defense, transportation & logistics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, chemicals, banking & finance, energy & power, academia, and government.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the deployment category, cloud is expected to record higher growth over the forecast period due to easy access to scalable quantum computing resources.

Within the end use category, banking & finance is expected to achieve the highest growth, supported by rising demand for advanced financial risk modeling. APAC is expected to register the highest regional growth over the forecast period due to increasing investment in quantum research and infrastructure.

Emerging Trends in the Quantum Computing Market

The quantum computing market is entering a transformative phase as technological breakthroughs, global investment, and real-world experimentation accelerate. Advances in qubit stability, error correction, hybrid computing, and cloud-based access are supporting adoption across pharmaceuticals, finance, logistics, materials science, and cybersecurity.



Hybrid Quantum-Classical Integration: Organizations are combining classical high-performance computing with quantum processors to address optimization, chemistry, and machine learning workloads. This approach provides a practical path to adoption while fully fault-tolerant systems remain under development.

Expansion of Quantum Cloud Computing: Platforms such as IBM Quantum, Amazon Braket, and Microsoft Azure Quantum are expanding remote access to quantum processors. Cloud delivery lowers entry barriers and allows enterprises, researchers, and startups to test algorithms and develop applications without owning specialized hardware.

Quantum Communication and Security: Rising concerns about future cybersecurity threats are increasing investment in quantum key distribution, post-quantum cryptography, and secure communication networks, particularly in defense, finance, and government.

Quantum Hardware Diversification: Superconducting qubits, trapped ions, photonic systems, and neutral atoms are advancing in parallel. Competition among these architectures is improving coherence, scalability, connectivity, and computational reliability. Quantum Workforce and Ecosystem Growth: Governments, universities, and technology companies are expanding education, training, and research partnerships to address shortages of quantum scientists, engineers, and software developers.

These trends are moving quantum computing toward commercialization by improving accessibility, strengthening security applications, and supporting a broader range of practical use cases.

Recent Developments in the Quantum Computing Market



Hardware Scaling: IBM, Google, IonQ, and other developers are increasing qubit counts, improving coherence times, and advancing modular designs. These efforts are intended to reduce errors and support the transition from laboratory systems to commercially useful platforms.

Cloud Platform Expansion: Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure Quantum, IBM Quantum, and other services are broadening access to quantum processors and hybrid computing environments, enabling more enterprises and academic institutions to conduct experiments.

Quantum Communication Networks: Pilot networks using quantum key distribution are expanding in countries including China and the United States. These projects are testing secure data transmission for government, defense, and financial applications. Government-Led Programs: Initiatives such as the United States National Quantum Initiative, China's state-backed quantum strategy, and India's National Quantum Mission are funding research, infrastructure, workforce development, and public-private collaboration.

Collectively, these developments are accelerating early commercial deployment, improving access to quantum resources, and strengthening national and corporate investment in quantum technologies.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Quantum Computing Market



Supply Chain and Logistics Optimization: Quantum and hybrid algorithms can support routing, scheduling, inventory planning, warehouse management, and resource allocation across transportation, retail, and manufacturing.

Drug Discovery and Molecular Simulation: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are exploring quantum systems to model molecular interactions, predict chemical properties, and accelerate compound testing.

Financial Risk Modeling and Portfolio Optimization: Banks and investment firms are evaluating quantum algorithms for derivative pricing, asset allocation, fraud detection, scenario analysis, and market risk modeling.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: Quantum machine learning may enhance optimization, pattern recognition, model training, natural language processing, and analysis of complex datasets through hybrid AI architectures. Cybersecurity and Post-Quantum Encryption: The potential vulnerability of existing encryption standards is creating opportunities in quantum-resistant algorithms, quantum key distribution, and secure communication protocols.

These opportunities are establishing pathways for quantum computing to generate value in industries where classical systems face limitations in simulation, optimization, and analysis.

Quantum Computing Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Market Drivers



Quantum Hardware Advancements: Improvements in qubit stability, coherence, connectivity, and scalability are increasing system reliability and supporting progress toward fault-tolerant quantum computing.

Cloud-Based Access: Quantum cloud platforms reduce the need for costly hardware ownership and enable enterprises, researchers, and startups to access multiple quantum architectures remotely.

Government Funding and National Initiatives: Public investment in the United States, China, Germany, India, and other countries is strengthening research, infrastructure, workforce development, and commercialization.

Demand for High-Performance Computing: Finance, healthcare, logistics, energy, and research organizations require greater computational capacity for complex simulations, optimization, and data analysis. Cybersecurity Requirements: Concern that future quantum systems could compromise existing cryptographic standards is accelerating investment in post-quantum security and quantum communication.

Key Market Challenges



High Development Costs: Quantum systems require specialized materials, cryogenic environments, advanced equipment, and substantial research investment, limiting participation to well-funded organizations.

Technical and Error Correction Limitations: Qubit decoherence, system instability, and high error rates continue to restrict reliable operation at scale. Error correction also requires significant additional computing resources. Workforce Shortages: Limited availability of professionals with expertise across physics, mathematics, computer science, and engineering may slow innovation and commercialization.

Continued investment in hardware, cloud services, cybersecurity, and national programs is supporting market growth, while cost, reliability, scalability, and talent constraints remain the primary barriers to widespread adoption.

Quantum Computing Market Companies

Market participants compete through product performance, R&D investment, infrastructure development, ecosystem partnerships, and integration across the technology value chain. These strategies help companies develop new products, improve commercial readiness, reduce costs, and expand their customer bases.

Companies profiled in the report include:



IBM

D-Wave Quantum

Microsoft

Amazon Web Services

Rigetti Computing

Fujitsu Hitachi

Country Wise Outlook for the Quantum Computing Market

Quantum computing is moving from experimental research toward strategic investment and early industrial deployment. Major economies are expanding public-private partnerships, improving quantum hardware, developing secure networks, and increasing cloud-based access.



United States: The United States leads in private-sector investment, startup activity, and ecosystem maturity. IBM, Google, Microsoft, IonQ, Rigetti, and other companies are advancing hardware, software, networking, and cloud services. Federal programs, including the National Quantum Initiative and DARPA-backed research, continue to support R&D and progress toward fault-tolerant systems.

China: China is pursuing a centralized, state-driven strategy focused on quantum communication, encryption, computing hardware, and research infrastructure. Strong government funding, extensive patent activity, and national-scale communication projects are strengthening the country's position in secure quantum systems.

Germany: Germany is developing as a major European quantum hub through collaboration among universities, Fraunhofer institutes, startups, and industrial companies. Its priorities include superconducting and photonic systems, quantum software, error correction, and applications in automotive, chemicals, and manufacturing. India: India is expanding its capabilities through the National Quantum Mission and collaboration among government agencies, academic institutions, and private technology providers. The development of quantum testbeds, including infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh, reflects a shift toward early-stage deployment and application testing.

Features of the Global Quantum Computing Market Report



Market Size Estimates: Quantum computing market size estimates in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends from 2019 to 2025 and forecasts from 2026 to 2035.

Regional Analysis: Assessment of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Evaluation of growth opportunities across deployment models, technologies, applications, end uses, and regions.

Strategic Analysis: Coverage of M&A, new product development, and the competitive landscape. Competitive Analysis: Assessment of industry intensity based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

What are the most promising high-growth opportunities in the quantum computing market?Which market categories are expected to grow at the fastest pace, and why?Which region is expected to record the fastest growth, and what factors will support that expansion?What factors are affecting market dynamics, and what are the primary challenges and business risks?What competitive threats could affect market participants?What emerging trends are shaping the market?How are customer requirements changing?What new developments are occurring, and which companies are leading them?Who are the major market participants, and what growth strategies are they pursuing?What competing technologies or products could create substitution risks?What M&A activity has occurred during the last seven years, and how has it affected the industry?

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