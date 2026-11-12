Coralogix Recognized As A Market Shaper In The October 2026 Gartner® Emerging Market Quadrant For AI Finops Tools Startup Vendors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Coralogix recognized among vendors advancing real-time AI cost optimization, automation and proactive financial management

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coralogix, the data and AI platform for observability, today announced it has been recognized as a Market Shaper in the Gartner®Emerging Market Quadrant for AI FinOps Tools – Startup Vendors.

From AI Cost Visibility to Real-Time Financial Control

Coralogix's recognition as a Market Shaper comes at a time when enterprises are facing growing pressure to understand and control the costs of increasingly complex AI systems. As organizations move from AI experimentation to production-scale deployments, autonomous agents, multi-model environments and expanding token consumption are introducing new financial and operational challenges. Traditional approaches to cost management, which rely on monitoring usage and reviewing spending after it occurs, are becoming increasingly difficult to sustain as AI workloads grow in scale and complexity.

According to Gartner,“Overall, this emerging market is increasingly shifting beyond cost reporting toward AI economics management.” Gartner also notes that“Organizations must connect token consumption, compute, and other costs to measurable business outcomes.” Coralogix believes this shift reflects how enterprises are approaching AI investments today: focusing on the cost of complete workflows, not individual model requests, and tying AI spend to business value.

“AI is fundamentally changing the economics of running modern software,” said Ariel Assaraf, CEO and co-founder of Coralogix.“As organizations deploy more autonomous agents, understanding what those systems are doing, how they're performing and what they're costing becomes increasingly important. You can't effectively manage AI spending without visibility into the systems and workflows driving it. We believe our recognition as a Market Shaper reflects the growing importance of connecting AI observability with the financial accountability enterprises need as they operationalize at scale.”

Building the Intelligence Layer for AI Cost and Performance

Built on a streaming-first architecture, Coralogix enables organizations to capture, analyze and operationalize telemetry in real time. Its unified observability platform brings together logs, metrics, traces and AI observability capabilities, helping enterprises understand both the performance and financial impact of increasingly complex AI environments.

Through its AI FinOps capabilities, Coralogix provides organizations with greater visibility into AI consumption across coding assistants, production applications and autonomous agent workflows. Its platform enables enterprises to track token usage and spending across models, teams and workflows, while connecting AI costs to application performance and operational activity. With capabilities including budget controls, consumption forecasting and automated safeguards against unexpected spending, Coralogix helps organizations manage AI investments more proactively as adoption scales.

These capabilities are already supporting enterprise-scale AI operations. In one customer deployment, a global professional services firm uses Coralogix to monitor approximately 19,500 coding-agent users, providing visibility into AI consumption and spending across users, models and repositories to support more informed resource allocation decisions.

“We believe the next phase of AI cost management will require organizations to understand the economics of their AI systems at a much deeper level,” Assaraf added.“As AI agents become more autonomous, enterprises need to connect performance, resource consumption and business outcomes. Observability provides a critical foundation for that understanding, helping organizations make more informed decisions about how they build, operate and scale AI.”

Coralogix continues to invest in AI-native observability, real-time data infrastructure and autonomous investigation capabilities as enterprises navigate the growing complexity of AI-driven operations. Its platform supports human-led investigation, conversational AI collaboration and automated agent workflows on a unified data foundation, helping organizations gain the operational and financial intelligence needed to manage AI systems at scale.

The full report is now available for download here:

To learn more about Coralogix, visit coralogix.com.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Coralogix

Coralogix is a leading provider of observability solutions that help engineering teams monitor, understand, and act on their system data in real time. Through Olly, its built-in AI investigator, along with MCP and CLI interfaces for agent-based workflows, Coralogix supports three modes of operation on a single data foundation: human-led investigation, conversational AI collaboration, and fully automated agent workflows. Built on a streaming engine and a schema-free data lake with customer-owned storage in open formats, Coralogix captures all production data, not a sampled subset, and makes it available to human engineers and AI agents alike. The company is trusted by thousands of teams worldwide across financial services, media and entertainment, retail, and cloud-native enterprises.

Media Contact

...