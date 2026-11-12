Smart Logistics Market Report 2026 Capitalize On 20.4% CAGR To $131.92 Billion By 2030 As DHL, UPS, Fedex And Maersk Scale AI, Iot, Robotics And Warehouse Automation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with AI analytics, route optimization, warehouse automation, real-time tracking and predictive maintenance to cut costs, prevent disruptions and improve delivery efficiency.

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Smart logistics Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart logistics market is experiencing rapid expansion as businesses invest in automation, connected technologies, and data-driven supply chain management. The market is projected to grow from $52.2 billion in 2025 to $62.74 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2%.

Historical market growth has been supported by the increasing adoption of warehouse management systems, expanding e-commerce and retail logistics operations, and rising demand for transportation management solutions. Greater use of inventory tracking technologies and continued pressure to reduce logistics costs have also encouraged organizations to modernize their supply chain infrastructure.

The smart logistics market is forecast to reach $131.92 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 20.4%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by wider adoption of Internet of Things-enabled tracking systems, autonomous mobile robots, predictive maintenance analytics, and artificial intelligence-powered route optimization platforms. Businesses are also placing greater emphasis on end-to-end supply chain visibility to improve operational control, delivery accuracy, and customer service.

Key smart logistics market trends include the growing use of predictive analytics for supply chain optimization, increased demand for real-time inventory tracking, and the integration of automated warehouse systems. Route optimization for last-mile delivery is becoming increasingly important as companies seek to reduce transportation costs and shorten delivery times. Collaborative robotics is also gaining traction across warehouses and distribution centers, helping businesses improve productivity while supporting employees in repetitive and labor-intensive operations.

The continued expansion of the e-commerce industry is a major driver of smart logistics market growth. Rising smartphone adoption, broader internet access, and changing purchasing behavior have increased online retail activity worldwide. As order volumes rise, retailers and logistics providers require automated warehousing, optimized last-mile delivery, and real-time shipment tracking to maintain fast, accurate, and reliable fulfillment.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, total U.S. e-commerce sales reached an estimated $1.11 trillion in 2023, an increase of 7.6% compared with 2022. This sustained growth is increasing demand for scalable logistics technologies capable of managing higher shipment volumes, improving inventory accuracy, and providing customers with greater visibility throughout the delivery process.

Artificial intelligence-based logistics analytics is emerging as an important area of innovation. Logistics technology providers are developing solutions that monitor operations, identify anomalies, automate planning, and recommend corrective actions in real time. In August 2023, India-based AI-native software-as-a-service company Shipsy launched LIA, its Logistics Intelligent Assistant. The AI co-pilot supports real-time decision-making through automated planning, predictive insights, exception management, and data analytics. The solution is designed to improve supply chain visibility, optimize routes, and reduce operational inefficiencies.

Strategic acquisitions are also reshaping the competitive environment. In February 2026, Netherlands-based Vanderlande Industries B.V. acquired Siemens Logistics GmbH for an undisclosed amount. The transaction strengthens Vanderlande's position in North America while expanding its airport and parcel logistics automation portfolio. It also broadens the company's technological capabilities and customer reach through Siemens Logistics' baggage handling, cargo logistics, and digital airport automation solutions.

North America was the largest smart logistics market in 2025, supported by advanced logistics infrastructure, strong e-commerce activity, and widespread adoption of automation and supply chain technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as digital commerce, manufacturing, and logistics investment continue to expand. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Internet Of Things Tracking; Warehouse Automation; Predictive Analytics; Route Optimization; Robotics Integration

2) By Service Type: Consulting And Advisory; System Integration; Managed Services; Support And Maintenance

3) By Application: Warehouse Management; Transportation Management; Order Fulfillment; Inventory Tracking And Management

4) By End-Use Industry: Retail; Manufacturing; Electronic Commerce; Healthcare

Subsegments:

1) By Internet Of Things Tracking: Real Time Asset Tracking Systems; Vehicle And Fleet Tracking Systems; Shipment And Cargo Monitoring Systems; Cold Chain Monitoring Systems; Container Tracking And Visibility Systems

2) By Warehouse Automation: Automated Storage And Retrieval Systems; Automated Guided Vehicle Systems; Autonomous Mobile Robot Systems; Automated Sorting And Conveyor Systems; Robotic Picking And Packing Systems

3) By Predictive Analytics: Demand Forecasting Analytics Platforms; Inventory Optimization Analytics Systems; Predictive Maintenance Analytics Systems; Supply Chain Risk Prediction Platforms; Operational Performance Analytics Solutions

4) By Route Optimization: Dynamic Route Planning Systems; Fleet Route Optimization Software; Last Mile Delivery Route Optimization Platforms; Traffic Aware Route Planning Systems; Multi Stop Delivery Route Optimization Systems

5) By Robotics Integration: Robotic Picking And Handling Systems; Autonomous Mobile Robot Integration Platforms; Robotic Palletizing And Depalletizing Systems; Collaborative Warehouse Robot Systems; Robotic Sorting And Distribution Systems

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Smart logistics market report include:



Verizon Communications Inc.

Deutsche Post DHL Group

United Parcel Service Inc.

FedEx Corporation

A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Schenker AG

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Nippon Express Holdings Inc.

Sinotrans Limited

GEODIS S.A.

Ryder System Inc.

XPO Inc.

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Dematic Holdings LLC

Samsara Inc.

Manhattan Associates Inc.

Swisslog Holding AG

Geotab Inc.

Geekplus Technology Co. Ltd.

Vontier Corporation

GreyOrange Pte. Ltd. ORBCOMM Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900