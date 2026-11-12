Global Fifth Party Logistics (5PL) Market Report 2026 Capitalize On AI-Led Growth To $21.99 Billion By 2030 As Amazon, UPS, DHL, Kuehne + Nagel And DSV Scale Orchestration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through AI-driven logistics optimization, warehouse automation, unified orchestration platforms, real-time visibility, predictive analytics and lower fulfillment costs.

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Fifth Party Logistics Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fifth party logistics market is experiencing strong growth as organizations increasingly outsource complex supply chain operations and adopt digitally connected logistics networks. The market is projected to grow from $15.14 billion in 2025 to $16.29 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. Historical growth has been supported by the globalization of supply chains, expansion of e-commerce fulfillment networks, increased use of third-party logistics providers, and sustained demand for lower logistics costs.

Looking ahead, the fifth party logistics market is forecast to reach $21.99 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.8%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by autonomous logistics ecosystems, AI-powered supply chain orchestration, real-time shipment and inventory visibility, cross-border trade digitization, and greater emphasis on sustainable supply chain networks.

Key fifth party logistics market trends include the adoption of logistics orchestration platforms capable of integrating multiple transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment networks. Demand is also rising for end-to-end supply chain visibility, predictive analytics, cloud-based logistics coordination, and sustainability tracking. These capabilities allow organizations to improve operational efficiency, respond more quickly to disruptions, optimize capacity, and coordinate logistics activity across multiple service providers.

The continued expansion of e-commerce is a major growth driver for the fifth party logistics industry. Rising internet penetration, greater smartphone usage, widespread digital payment adoption, and consumer demand for convenient home delivery are increasing pressure on retailers to build faster and more responsive fulfillment networks. Fifth party logistics providers support these requirements by coordinating warehousing, inventory, order fulfillment, last-mile delivery, and returns across interconnected supply chain partners.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. retail e-commerce sales reached $352.9 billion on an unadjusted basis in the fourth quarter of 2024. This represented a 9.3% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2023, while total retail sales rose by 4.5% over the same period. The faster growth of online retail underscores the need for scalable logistics coordination, accurate inventory management, and cost-efficient delivery operations.

Digital logistics platforms are also accelerating fifth party logistics market growth. Businesses are investing in centralized systems that provide real-time visibility, automate operational decisions, and improve coordination across fragmented carrier and warehouse networks. By bringing multiple logistics partners and technologies into a unified control environment, fifth party logistics models help businesses manage larger transaction volumes while improving service performance.

In 2025, Hong Kong-based FreightAmigo reported that digital logistics platform adoption had increased significantly. The company indicated that centralized operations, AI-driven optimization, and automation could reduce logistics costs by as much as 30%. This cost-saving potential is encouraging organizations to replace disconnected logistics processes with integrated digital ecosystems.

Automation across warehouses and fulfillment centers is another prominent area of investment. Logistics companies are deploying orchestration technology to connect robotic systems, warehouse software, inventory data, and fulfillment workflows. These solutions support real-time task allocation, faster technology integration, and more responsive warehouse operations.

In February 2024, DHL Supply Chain introduced a warehouse orchestration approach as part of its broader automation strategy. The initiative uses advanced data analytics, machine learning, standardized integration layers, and real-time workflow optimization to connect existing and emerging technologies. DHL reported that early deployments reduced implementation time by up to 60%, highlighting the potential for scalable automation to improve logistics performance and accelerate technology adoption.

North America was the largest region in the fifth party logistics market in 2025, supported by mature e-commerce infrastructure, advanced warehouse automation, and widespread adoption of digital supply chain technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Service Type: Consulting Services; Transportation Services; Warehousing Services; Technology Services

2) By Business Model: Business To Business; Business To Consumer; Consumer To Consumer

3) By Technology: Artificial Intelligence; Blockchain; Internet Of Things; Automation

4) By Application: Supply Chain Management; Inventory Management; Transportation Management; Order Fulfillment

5) By End Use: Retail; Manufacturing; E-commerce; Healthcare

Subsegments:

1) By Consulting Services: Supply Chain Strategy Consulting; Network Design And Optimization Consulting; Logistics Process Improvement Consulting; Digital Supply Chain Transformation Consulting; Risk And Compliance Consulting; Sustainability And Green Logistics Consulting

2) By Transportation Services: Freight Transportation Management; Multimodal Transportation Coordination; Carrier Procurement And Management; Route Planning And Optimization; Last Mile Delivery Management; Cross Border Transportation Management

3) By Warehousing Services: Inventory Storage Management; Distribution Center Operations Management; Order Picking And Packing Services; Cross Docking Operations; Reverse Logistics Handling; Inventory Control And Replenishment

4) By Technology Services: Supply Chain Visibility Platforms; Transportation Management System Solutions; Warehouse Management System Solutions; Data Analytics And Demand Forecasting Solutions; Digital Integration Platforms; Cloud Based Logistics Management Solutions

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Fifth Party Logistics market report include:



Amazon.com Inc.

United Parcel Service Inc.

DHL Group (DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

DSV A/S

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

TFI International Inc.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

GXO Logistics Inc.

InPost sp. z o.o.

Ryder System Inc.

Schneider National Inc.

Delhivery Limited

ArcBest Corporation

RXO Inc.

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc.

GoFreight

Inbound Logistics FM Logistic.

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