This Holiday Season, Give A Shitty Gift To Fight Diaper Insecurity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New“Shitty Gifts” campaign from Public Inc., National Diaper Bank Network and Diaper Bank of Toronto spotlights diaper need as families across North America struggle to afford everyday essentials

Nearly 1 in 2 U.S. families with young children struggle to afford diapers (The NDBN Diaper Check 2026 )

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We've all received a holiday gift that makes us think,“Wow. You REALLY shouldn't have.” This holiday season, creative social impact agency Public Inc, the National Diaper Bank Network, and the Diaper Bank of Toronto are turning that universal experience into a call to action with Shitty Gifts , greatestshittygift.com, a cheeky new campaign with a serious message: Don't give a shitty gift nobody wants. Give the greatest shitty gift millions of families desperately need.

The campaign arrives on the heels of a U.S. midterm election where affordability and the cost of everyday essentials remained front and center. As families head into the holidays facing mounting financial pressures, diaper insecurity offers a stark reminder of how difficult it can be to make ends meet.

Diaper insecurity is a growing public health issue and an invisible need. According to the National Diaper Bank Network's 2026 research, nearly 1 in 2 US households with young children struggle to afford diapers . With diapers costing approximately $100 per child each month, families experiencing diaper need face difficult trade-offs between everyday necessities. The compounding effects are stark: To afford diapers their baby needs, nearly 1 in 2 families have been unable to pay a bill, like rent or utilities, and nearly 1 in 3 families have skipped meals (The NDBN Diaper Check 2026 ). The consequences extend beyond household budgets: research has found that 1 in 4 parents experiencing diaper insecurity report missing work or school because they cannot afford the diapers required to leave their child in a day (thereby leaving them with less money to afford the basics for their family).

Through a series of original, social-first creative spots, Shitty Gifts pokes fun at the unspoken rules of holiday gift-giving, as recipients ditch the polite smiles and playfully confront the people behind their truly terrible presents. The campaign puts a humorous spin on unwanted holiday gifts to make a serious point: while some presents end up forgotten in a closet, diapers can make a meaningful difference for families struggling to afford the basics.

“We all know what it's like to receive a holiday gift we don't need. But when a parent can't afford diapers, they can miss work, lose wages and fall even further behind,” said Phil Haid, Founder and CEO of Public Inc.,“With Sh*tty Gifts, we're using humor to draw attention to a serious and often hidden issue, and reminding people that sometimes the least glamorous gift can make the biggest difference.”

Launching across social and digital channels, the pro-bono campaign will encourage donations and raise awareness to nonprofit partners in the United States and Canada, supporting families facing diaper insecurity. There is even an online Shitty Gifts game to help keep the conversation going in a fun, interactive way, that allows users to slash away the unwanted gifts and collect what millions of families need most: diapers.

This year, give a shitty gift that actually gives a shit.

To watch the campaign and donate, visit greatestshittygift.com.

About Public Inc. Public Inc. is an independent creative impact agency helping courageous companies across North America put purpose at the top of the business agenda since 2008. A certified B Corp, Public Inc. believes that companies everywhere can – and should – be a greater force for good in the world and that everyone can #ProfitWithPurpose.

About the National Diaper Bank Network: The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) leads a nationwide movement dedicated to strengthening the social fabric that unites communities by ensuring individuals, children, and families have the basic material necessities they require to thrive and reach their full potential. 2026 marks the nonprofit's 15th anniversary year. Launched in 2011 with the support of founding sponsor Huggies®, NDBN creates awareness, advances public policy, leads original research, and builds community to end diaper insecurity and period product insecurity in the U.S. Its active membership includes more than 300 basic needs banks serving local communities throughout the U.S. More information on NDBN is available at nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org and on Instagram (@DiaperNetwork), X (@DiaperNetwork), Facebook (facebook.com/NationalDiaperBankNetwork), and Bluesky ( @diapernetwork.bsky.social ).

About Diaper Bank of Toronto: The Diaper Bank of Toronto helps fill a critical and otherwise unmet need for diapers in the area, partnering with organizations that have direct experience and expertise working with the most vulnerable, high needs communities.More information on The Diaper Bank of Toronto is available at thediaperbank.ca and on Instagram (@TheDiaperBankofToronto), X (@TheDiaperBank), and Facebook (facebook.com/TheDiaperBankToronto ).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at