Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Scheduling System Global Market Report 2026 Capitalize On $39.61B By 2030 As Toyota, Daifuku, KUKA And Geekplus Accelerate Cloud Fleet Automation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with dynamic routing, real-time fleet coordination, task allocation, predictive maintenance and cloud scheduling to cut labor and congestion while raising throughput.

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Scheduling System Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automated guided vehicle (AGV) scheduling system market is experiencing rapid growth as manufacturers, warehouses and logistics providers increase investments in automation. The market is projected to grow from $24.3 billion in 2025 to $26.88 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%.

Historical market growth has been supported by expanding warehouse automation initiatives, rising demand for efficient material handling, rapid development of e-commerce fulfillment operations and increasing labor costs across industrial facilities. The wider adoption of smart logistics systems has also encouraged organizations to deploy AGV scheduling software that can coordinate vehicle movements, optimize workflows and improve operational productivity.

The automated guided vehicle scheduling system market is forecast to reach $39.61 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.2%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by increased investment in autonomous warehouse technologies, rising demand for intelligent fleet optimization, greater adoption of cloud-based scheduling platforms and expanding use of real-time analytics in logistics operations. Organizations are also prioritizing scalable automation infrastructure that can support changing production volumes and increasingly complex material-handling requirements.

Key AGV scheduling system market trends include the adoption of dynamic route scheduling, real-time fleet coordination and multi-vehicle task allocation technologies. Businesses are increasingly using these capabilities to reduce warehouse traffic congestion, minimize idle time and improve throughput. The integration of predictive maintenance scheduling is another significant trend, helping operators identify potential equipment issues, reduce unplanned downtime and extend the operational life of automated vehicle fleets.

The growing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies is a major factor supporting market expansion. Manufacturers are accelerating automation and data-driven initiatives to increase productivity, lower operating expenses and remain competitive in global markets. AGV scheduling systems contribute to these objectives by enabling real-time management of material-handling activities and improving workflow coordination, resource utilization and production efficiency across connected manufacturing environments.

Industrial automation adoption continues to advance across manufacturing and logistics. According to the International Federation of Robotics, robot density in the United States increased from 285 units per 10,000 employees in 2022 to 295 units per 10,000 employees in 2023. This increase highlights the continued shift toward robotics, autonomous systems and digitally coordinated industrial operations.

Technology providers are focusing on advanced, high-density AGV solutions that strengthen fleet management, maximize warehouse space and improve material-handling performance. In September 2024, Toyota Industries Corporation launched Swarm Automation Storage, an integrated AGV and pallet shuttle solution for warehouse operations. The system uses coordinated vehicles and intelligent scheduling capabilities to manage pallet movements, increase storage capacity, reduce dependence on manual labor and improve throughput across logistics and distribution facilities.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the competitive landscape. In September 2023, Agile Robots AG acquired idealworks GmbH for an undisclosed amount. The transaction was designed to strengthen Agile Robots' position in industrial automation and autonomous mobile robotics by incorporating idealworks' mobile robots, fleet management software and artificial intelligence-powered intralogistics capabilities. The acquisition also added the AnyFleet fleet management and orchestration platform to Agile Robots' broader robotics ecosystem.

North America was the leading region in the automated guided vehicle scheduling system market in 2025, supported by established automation infrastructure and strong adoption across manufacturing, warehousing and logistics. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Software; Hardware; Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On Premise; Cloud

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Manufacturing; Warehousing; Logistics; Healthcare; Retail; Other Applications

5) By End User: Automotive; Food And Beverage; Pharmaceuticals; Electronics; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Fleet Management Software; Route Optimization Software; Traffic Control Software; Task Scheduling Software; Warehouse Management Integration Software; Analytics And Monitoring Software

2) By Hardware: Controllers; Sensors; Communication Devices; Navigation Systems; Servers And Edge Devices; Human Machine Interface Devices

3) By Services: Consulting Services; System Integration Services; Deployment And Installation Services; Maintenance And Support Services; Training Services; Managed Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Daifuku Co. Ltd.

JBT Marel Corporation

Toyota Industries Corporation

FANUC Corporation

KUKA AG

Dematic Corp.

SSI SCHAFER AG

Mecalux S.A.

Swisslog Holding AG

Beijing Geekplus Technology Co. Ltd.

Murata Machinery Ltd.

GreyOrange Pte. Ltd.

Elettric 80 S.p.A.

Seegrid Corporation

Vrutti Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

OMRON Corporation

SIASUN Robot & Automation Co. Ltd.

Meili Robots ApS

Damon AGVS

Corso Systems

Mobile Industrial Robots Kollmorgen

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