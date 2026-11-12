Influential Women: Blanca Lewis Strengthens Georgia's Emergency Readiness With Inclusive Leadership And Civic Service

GA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- State Program Manager for Hospital Emergency Preparedness and Response at the Georgia Department of Public Health, Blanca Coordinates Statewide Resources and Volunteers to Protect Communities in Times of CrisisAtlanta, Georgia – Blanca Lewis is an accomplished emergency preparedness and response professional with the Georgia Department of Public Health, working within the state's emergency management framework governed by the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency. As State Program Manager for Hospital Emergency Preparedness and Response, she oversees 22 MRC units across Georgia and supports hundreds of volunteers serving in various capacities. Her responsibilities include providing training and administrative guidance, strengthening coalition partnerships, and integrating resources to enhance the state's emergency preparedness and response capabilities. During emergencies, she coordinates critical resources through the State Operations Center as the ESF 8 Public Health representative. Her specialties include community outreach and emergency preparedness, and she can work in both English and Spanish.With more than 20 years of community service experience, Blanca brings a diverse background spanning public health, emergency management, healthcare, law enforcement, fire and life safety, education, and social services. She has dedicated approximately eight years to emergency preparedness, including more than four years in her current leadership role. Her earlier experience includes serving as a victim Advocate with the Sheriff's Department, fire department inspector, and community outreach educator, as well as 13 years with Children's Healthcare in emergency room and office settings. She also served as a social worker with the Department of Children's Services. Throughout her career, she has developed curriculum for local, private, and state Agencies. Blanca believes in the power of education and has earned approximately 37 professional certifications in areas including inspections, public speaking, adult education, leadership, and emergency preparedness. Among them are credentials as a Certified Postsecondary Instructor, Fire Inspector, Fire Educator, Caregiver Fire Safety Instructor, and CPR Instructor, along with a superior rating in Spanish proficiency. She is also certified as an at-risk adult crime tactics specialist, a victim assistance specialist, and a registered medical assistant, and she has completed training in verbal communication and in creating psychological safety for diverse teams.Blanca holds a Bachelor of Science in Crisis, Emergency, and Disaster Management and a Master of Public Health, both from Columbia Southern University. She is a Certified Emergency Manager (CEM) and continues to advance professionally. She is also a member of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency community. This academic and professional foundation equips her to connect public health expertise with the practical demands of statewide emergency coordination.Blanca attributes her success to her determination and her refusal to view no as a permanent obstacle. She has learned to embrace mistakes as opportunities for growth, take accountability for her actions, and build honest, meaningful relationships that foster trust and influence. Continuous learning and a willingness to grow have also been essential to her personal and professional achievements. The best career advice she has received is never to take things at face value. Whether something first appears attractive or unappealing, there is always more beneath the surface, and she has learned to look deeper, recognize hidden value, and identify opportunities that others may overlook.To young women entering emergency management or any field, for that matter, Blanca recommends being courageous and not fearing what they do not yet know. No one is expected to have all the answers, especially in a field defined by uncertainty and constant change. She emphasizes that patience, persistence, and a willingness to keep learning are essential, along with the courage to take risks and to do the work with care for their communities and neighbors. She also reminds them that much of the most meaningful work happens behind the scenes and may not always be recognized, yet it remains deeply valuable.As the only Latina on her team in a traditionally male-dominated field, Blanca is committed to advancing inclusive emergency preparedness and ensuring that vulnerable populations across diverse communities are served effectively. She sees gatekeeping within the profession as one of its biggest challenges, as it can make advancement harder for newcomers, especially women. At the same time, she views that challenge as a significant opportunity to break down barriers and bring more diverse perspectives, backgrounds, and experiences into the field. Greater inclusion and representation, she believes, will strengthen and elevate the profession and better serve communities across the state, the Southeast, and the country.Honesty, integrity, and mutual respect are the values Blanca holds most important at work and at home. She believes in being truthful with herself and others, respecting her own work and contributions while recognizing and valuing the efforts of those around her. She is also committed to lifting others as she climbs by mentoring, supporting, and creating opportunities for those who come after her. Her dedication to public service extends beyond her professional responsibilities through community initiatives, including annual clothing drives benefiting multiple shelters through the Partnership Against Domestic Violence. She has also received a Hispanic Heritage certificate from Gwinnett County.Her career, which spans fire safety, law enforcement, healthcare, social services, and public health, has given her a broad understanding of the many people who rely on a coordinated emergency response. Through her leadership, mentorship, and steady presence during emergencies, Blanca helps ensure that communities across Georgia are prepared when it matters most. Blanca Lewis exemplifies how determination, inclusion, and service can strengthen an entire state's resilience for years to come.Learn More about Blanca Lewis:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Blanca Lewis Strengthens Georgia's Emergency Readiness With Inclusive Leadership And Civic Service News Provided By Influential Women November 12, 2026, 14:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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