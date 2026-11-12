Angela Christo, Spotlighted By Influential Women, Advances Quality And Innovation In Consumer Goods Product Development

KY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- North America Menstrual Care Product Development and Quality Leader at Procter & Gamble, Angela Combines 16 Years of R&D and Quality Systems Expertise With a Commitment to Empowering Women in EngineeringNewport, Kentucky – Angela Christo is an accomplished R&D and Quality Systems leader who serves as the North America Menstrual Care Product Development and Quality Leader at Procter & Gamble. With 16 years at the company, she has built a diverse career across product and material development, manufacturing technology transfer, quality assurance, and global organizational leadership. She has led technical teams across North and South America, partnering with international manufacturing organizations to deliver product innovation, operational improvements, and business results.Angela specializes in translating consumer needs and business objectives into innovative, commercially viable products. Her expertise includes new product introduction, manufacturing scale-up and technology transfer, FDA-regulated quality systems, and continuous improvement. Throughout her career, she has integrated technical innovation with manufacturing capabilities, compliance requirements, and commercial priorities to deliver sustainable business results.Her professional accomplishments reflect this breadth of experience. From 2019 to 2022, Angela held a dedicated Quality Assurance leadership role, strengthening quality governance, compliance, and change control practices across R&D and contract manufacturing organizations. In 2016, she served as Product Design Validation Leader for the start-up of a manufacturing site in Budapest, where she developed technical capabilities, trained engineers and technicians, and helped establish the processes necessary for successful production. She considers the Budapest start-up one of her most meaningful accomplishments, both professionally and because of the lasting friendships she developed along the way. In this role, she also co-developed and validated a unique absorbency system for Always Infinity, resulting in her first patent. She continues to work closely with international manufacturing teams, including frequent visits to a Canadian facility to introduce new product designs and support early technical validation.Angela earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati in 2008, along with a Certificate of Business in Spanish. She also completed one year of graduate-level coursework in Polymer Science Engineering. With working proficiency in Spanish and a foundation in both engineering and business, she brings a broad technical and commercial perspective to cross-functional collaboration and global operations.Angela attributes much of her professional success to the discipline and work ethic she developed through athletics. Years of training, setting ambitious goals, and persevering through difficult circumstances taught her the importance of consistency, preparation, and sustained effort. These principles continue to influence how she approaches complex challenges and leads her teams.Among the most valuable pieces of career advice Angela has received is the importance of self-advocacy, particularly in engineering, where women have historically been underrepresented. She has learned that delivering strong results is only part of professional success; communicating her perspective, demonstrating the value of her contributions, and ensuring her voice is heard are equally important. This understanding has helped her navigate challenging situations and pursue opportunities throughout her career.Passionate about encouraging women to pursue engineering and technical careers, Angela advises young professionals to embrace opportunities that stretch their capabilities. She believes curiosity, adaptability, and a willingness to learn are more important than having every answer at the outset. By pursuing unfamiliar experiences and remaining open to new perspectives, individuals can discover capabilities and opportunities they might not otherwise have recognized.One of the greatest challenges Angela sees in her field is the increasing expectation to deliver more with fewer resources while navigating rapid technological and business changes. She believes the pressure to accelerate results can compromise technical rigor if risks are not thoughtfully evaluated. Rather than viewing these constraints solely as obstacles, she sees opportunities to challenge established approaches, simplify processes, and make deliberate decisions about where to focus resources. In FDA-regulated environments, she recognizes that balancing speed, innovation, and quality is essential to protecting consumers and sustaining business performance.Humility, respect, and resilience are central to Angela's leadership philosophy and personal values. She believes confidence is not about having all the answers, but about recognizing one's strengths while remaining receptive to feedback and continued development. Understanding that everyone, including herself, has opportunities to improve has shaped her approach to accountability and supporting others. She strives to approach adversity with composure, sound judgment, and clarity, particularly when circumstances are uncertain. By treating mistakes as opportunities for learning rather than judgment, she seeks to build teams grounded in mutual respect, trust, and a shared commitment to excellence.Beyond her professional career, Angela is committed to giving back to her community. She has volunteered with A Kid Again, served as a strength and nutrition coach for the Cincinnati High School and University of Cincinnati boxing teams, and volunteered as a certified USA Boxing timekeeper and judge in the Cincinnati area. These experiences reflect her belief in the value of encouraging others, nurturing their potential, and helping individuals achieve goals they may once have considered beyond their reach.Learn More about Angela Christo:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women

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Angela Christo, Spotlighted by Influential Women, Advances Quality and Innovation in Consumer Goods Product Development News Provided By Influential Women November 12, 2026, 14:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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