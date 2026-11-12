Influential Women: Dr. Julie Dent, A Lifetime Of Education, Civic Leadership, And Service To New York City Communities

NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Founder and President of Chris Jewel Women Empowerment Group, LLC, Julie Brings More Than Three Decades of Early Childhood Education, Public Service, and Advocacy to Mentoring the Next GenerationKew Gardens, New York – Dr. Julie Dent is a respected educator, civic leader, and community advocate who has spent more than three decades transforming lives across New York City through education, public service, and outreach. As Founder and President of Chris Jewel Women Empowerment Group, LLC, she mentors young women and students as they chart paths toward college, career, and personal growth. Her areas of focus include early childhood education, educational leadership, school administration, literacy development, community leadership, nonprofit leadership, domestic violence advocacy, board governance, and health and wellness education. Although she has retired from full-time work, she remains as active in service as ever, lending her experience to hospital boards, civic organizations, and families in need. Her work reflects a simple conviction that has guided her throughout her life: meaningful leadership is measured by how well it serves others.Julie began her career as a preschool and elementary school teacher, drawn to the work of nurturing young minds. That early passion carried her through every role that followed as she steadily rose into positions of greater responsibility. She served as Administrative Director of the Harris E. Green Preschool Program in Bushwick, Brooklyn, before being named Executive and Educational Director of the Audrey Johnson Learning Center. In that role, she forged a partnership with New York University to secure the Early Reading First Grant, an achievement that brought innovative literacy and school-readiness programming to countless young children. The partnership remains one of the clearest examples of her ability to connect institutions, resources, and families around a shared goal.Her academic journey reflects the same dedication she brought to her career. Julie earned an Associate Degree from Borough of Manhattan Community College, a Bachelor of Arts from SUNY Empire State College, and a Master's Degree from City College of New York. Her decades of impact were later recognized with an Honorary Doctorate Degree. She has never stopped learning, and she views education as a lifelong pursuit rather than a single chapter of life. That commitment to growth has shaped the way she leads, teaches, and mentors.Julie's influence has long extended beyond the classroom into public service and advocacy. In 2007, the National Association of Child Care Professionals named her National Child Care Director of the Year, and that same year the New York State Senate honored her with its Women of Distinction Award. From 2007 to 2014, she served as a Commissioner for the New York City Board of Elections representing Kings County. She went on to chair her local Community Board in Brooklyn, where she helped guide initiatives in affordable housing, education, and economic development. Each of these roles broadened her understanding of how public institutions can strengthen neighborhoods and improve the lives of residents.Her commitment to vulnerable populations also led Julie to volunteer with Women Working for a Better Community in Bushwick, where she counseled survivors of domestic violence. She offered emotional support, accompanied survivors to court, and helped them secure housing and other essential resources. She devoted countless hours to this work because she holds that everyone deserves the chance to rebuild their life with dignity and hope. The experience deepened her empathy and strengthened her resolve to advocate for those who are too often overlooked.Julie attributes her success to a lifelong commitment to education, leadership, and service. Her early passion for teaching, her continued pursuit of degrees, her years with the Board of Elections, her time chairing the Community Board, and her advocacy for survivors of domestic violence all shaped the leader she became. She considers success something that is built through consistent dedication to others rather than through individual recognition alone. Even in retirement, she continues to serve on hospital and NAACP boards and to lead her mentorship organization, guided by that same understanding of what success truly means.The best career advice Julie ever received came from her late mother, who taught her that anyone who wants to see change must become part of the solution. Watching her mother advocate for better schools, housing, and resources in their Brooklyn community, and seeing her open the family home to anyone in need, showed Julie that complaining is never enough. Real change, she learned, requires action and compassion. She also drew lasting lessons from educator Janie Whitfield, whose resilience after losing her son inspired her to found the Trey Whitfield School, and from her own teacher, Ms. Boyce, who showed her what a dedicated educator can mean in a young person's life.Faith has been another steady influence. Raised in a family where her grandfather served as a minister, Julie learned humility and the importance of serving others before herself. Those values continue in the next generation through her son, Christopher Dent, a retired NYPD officer who now coaches and mentors youth. Seeing him carry that spirit of service forward is a meaningful reminder to her that the lessons of her family continue to bear fruit.For young women entering education and community leadership, Julie's advice is to remain lifelong learners, because education is one of life's greatest gifts and extends far beyond the classroom. She reminds them that success is not measured only by personal accomplishments but by the lives they influence along the way. That influence might come from mentoring a child, supporting a struggling family, volunteering in the community, or simply offering kindness to someone in need. She wants every young woman to keep believing in her ability to make a difference. With perseverance, compassion, and a real commitment to helping others, she is confident that young women can leave their communities stronger than they found them.Throughout her career, Julie has tried to embrace change as an opportunity rather than an obstacle. Leading educational reform, advocating for underserved communities, and expanding access to resources for families all demanded flexibility and conviction. Working with children from diverse backgrounds, supporting survivors of domestic violence, navigating public service, and leading nonprofit initiatives required resilience, patience, and a willingness to make difficult decisions. Each of those challenges deepened her commitment to helping others reach their fullest potential. In her view, retirement has not ended her service but has opened new doors, because purpose is defined not by a job title but by a continued willingness to serve.At the heart of everything Julie does is an unwavering belief in service, and she sees compassion as the starting point of leadership. That belief led her to establish Chris Jewel Women Empowerment Group, LLC, named in honor of herself and her son Christopher. Through the organization, she helps young people pursue paths that align with their strengths, whether through higher education, skilled trades, or entrepreneurship. Along the way, she emphasizes integrity and confidence as the foundations of any successful journey. Her guidance gives young women both practical direction and the belief that their goals are within reach.Today, Julie sits on the boards of NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, Woodhull Hospital, and the NAACP, supporting causes that span healthcare access and civic advancement. Since 2023, she has also been a registered marriage officiant with the New York City Office of the City Clerk. Health and wellness are central to her mission, and she organizes community fitness and nutrition workshops to promote healthier living. She sustains a long-running tradition of giving back each year through school supply drives, Thanksgiving meals, and Christmas outreach for families in need. Since her brother's passing in 2021, she has dedicated this outreach to the apartment building where he lived in Brooklyn, honoring his memory through continued support of his former neighborhood.From the preschool classroom to the Board of Elections, from community boards to hospital boardrooms, Julie has built a legacy rooted in compassion, education, and action. She has opened doors for young children, guided survivors toward new beginnings, and mentored young women toward futures that reflect their strengths. Her story shows how one person's steady commitment to service can strengthen entire communities across generations. Dr. Julie Dent continues to prove that a life devoted to lifting others leaves a lasting mark on the people and neighborhoods she has served.Learn More about Dr. Julie Dent:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women

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Influential Women: Dr. Julie Dent, A Lifetime of Education, Civic Leadership, and Service to New York City Communities News Provided By Influential Women November 12, 2026, 14:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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